Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla thought it would be a good idea to shade President Cyril Ramaphosa online

She took to her Twitter with a snap of uncle Cyril, labelling him "mampara of the year” without a care in the world

The people of Mzansi laid it on thick, reminding Duduzile who her father is and of all the outrageous things he did

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla has divided Mzansi after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa "mampara of the year”.

Firing shots at uncle Cyril is expected from a member of the Zuma clan as there are still a great deal of tension there.

Duduzile took to Twitter with a picture of Ramaphosa, and let the people of Mzansi know that she’s crowned him "mampara of the year”. What a wow!

“I Think We Can Already Handout “Mampara Of The Year” To #MfanaKeMfana”

The people of Mzansi defend Ramaphosa against Duduzile’s comment

The people of Mzansi were having none of Duduzile’s nonsense. They took to the comment section to defend their president.

While some know Cyril is not an angel, they felt it was rich of Duduzile to say what she did, having a father like hers lol. Zuma was torn to shreds in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Dylan822 said:

“At least he didn’t sleep with his friend’s daughters❤️”

@MakgarTum1 said:

“And Jagupta Zuma wins mampara of the millennium hands down for saying a shower can cure AIDS.”

@StiloMa77932773 said:

@PhotoColman said:

