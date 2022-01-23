AbaThembu King Dalindyebo has paid a visit to former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla

The two men embraced and Dalindyebo affirmed his support for Zuma now and in the future

He went on the record to say that there were no issues between the two men and he believed that the judiciary had allegedly treated Zuma unfairly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

NKANDLA - King Dalindyebo has visited former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla where he went on record saying that there are no issues between the two of them.

He also expressed his disappointment at how he believes that the judiciary has not treated the former president correctly.

AbaThembu King Dalindyebo visited Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla. Photo credit: @JGZ_Foundation

Source: Twitter

The JGZuma Foundation posted a video of the two men meeting each other and embracing each other. The post alleges that AbaThembu king has pledged his full support for Zuma now and in the future.

The pair also allegedly reminisced about their days in exile.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to the internet to react to the video and its implications

@sibumthe:

"My King is always smiling and friendly his an amazing King."

@karabo80630538:

"Don't forget," Keep friends close but enemies closer ", King went to jail during Zuma's reign. Zuma didn't give the king a presidential pardon. (25 January 2016 )."

@BravoVictor77:

"Was he not arrested under Zuma administration Thinking face, shem now what is he saying, "ill-treatment by the judiciary " is he talking about the judiciary which has been postponing Mr Zuma trial for 16 years? Nah the king is economical with the truth."

@_Siphe_Sihle_:

"Yes, he has charisma but has been proven not to be a USELESS leadership quality if it contributes less in uplifting poor out of poverty, unemployment, improved rule of law and strengthened state institutions. Unfortunately, SA regressed in all those areas under his tenure!"

State Capture Report: ANC did not take necessary action says Zondo

Earlier, Briefly News reported that acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in the first section of the State Capture Report that the African National Congress (ANC) were either overwhelmed by state capture or indifferent to it.

Zondo cited SAA, SARS, Eskom and Denel as examples to substantiate his argument. The deputy chief justice believes that these entities fell victim to corruption and tender fraud.

According to News24, these entities gradually became run down over time, and the ANC did not pay attention to it, writes Zondo.

Source: Briefly News