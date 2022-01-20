Three ANCWL PEC members are currently on temporary suspension pending an investigation into fraud allegations

The trio, which includes the chairperson, face allegations of defrauding the organisation of more than R2 million

However, at a recent special meeting, the members rubbished the claims citing their suspensions are against the ANCWL's constitution

MAHIKENG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) in the North West temporarily suspended the membership of three of its top officials over fraud allegations amounting to more than R2 million.

According to reports, the implicated members comprise the chairperson Fetsang Molosiwa, treasurer Manketse Tlhape and provincial secretary Bridget Tlhomelang. Their suspensions were confirmed at a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting this past weekend, SABC News reported.

They are said to have defrauded the ruling party's North West branch by misusing the organisation's funds and have had to cease their involvement in the Women's League pending an investigation.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the party's acting provincial secretary Bitsa Lenkopane said the trio's suspensions were warranted.

Loud calls to be reinstated

"Despite resigning three years ago, comrade Tlhomelang was still responsible for the organisation's accounts. [Since then] we've noted with concern that some fraud might have taken place and have decided to suspend the membership of the three comrades," said Lenkopane.

Briefly News understands that in the days following their suspensions, the three members assembled a special meeting in which they berated the move by the PEC, saying their temporary removal does not seem to be reasonable or per the facts.

Molosiwa noted the suspensions were flawed and not in line with the League's constitution and was adamant that Tlhomelang should immediately resume her duties as the provincial secretary. She called for a meeting with Lenkopane and other PEC members to have their concerns addressed.

It is not the ANC that is corrupt, says Ramaphosa

During the ANC's 110th anniversary on 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while the party is not inherently corrupt, some individuals within its structures have been involved in corrupt activities.

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to know the difference. The president said that most of what the public believes to be true stories about corruption are lies and that the State Capture report confirms the exact individuals who engaged in corrupt activities.

These claims have caused Ramaphosa to be criticised by the public as many people feel that the President should recognise the corruption in his party and hold those responsible accountable, TimesLIVE reports.

