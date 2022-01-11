President Cyril Ramaphosa said the African National Congress is not inherently corrupt, but some party members have engaged in corrupt activities

These claims have caused Ramaphosa to be criticised by the public as many people feel that the president should recognise the corruption in his party

He then said that the party would carefully go through the State Capture Report and find ways to improve as they move forward

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

POLOKWANE - During the African National Congress' 110th anniversary on 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while the ANC is not inherently corrupt, some individuals within the ruling party have been involved in corrupt activities. He encouraged South Africans to know the difference.

The president said that most of what the public believes to be true stories about corruption are lies and that the State Capture Report confirms the exact individuals who engaged in corrupt activities.

These claims have caused Ramaphosa to be criticised by the public as many people feel that the president should recognise the corruption in his party and hold those responsible accountable, TimesLIVE reports.

President Ramaphosa has denied that the ANC is corrupt, but says that certain members are. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statement

Ramaphosa posted his statement on Twitter, which can be seen here:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He then said that the ANC would carefully go through the State Capture Report and find ways to improve the party moving forward:

Many South Africans used the opportunity to share their view on the state of the ANC, its corruption and predictions for the ruling party's future. The overwhelming sentiment amongst these people is that they do not trust or believe the ANC, and they feel that the ruling party is indeed corrupt. Briefly News shares a few here:

@Tokyo_Trev said:

@BQ_Kunene asked:

"You said the ANC is the accused number one in corruption, what changed?"

@IanCameron23 believes:

"Cyril Ramaphosa is embarrassing. He speaks like this as the leader of one of the most corrupt institutions South Africa has ever known. He is surrounded by thieving 'politicians' disguised as leaders of 'the people'. The ANC is corrupt to its roots. Cadres of corruption."

@Dijosti shared:

@RenaldoGouws said:

"This would be true if you actually dismissed the guilty parties. However, you redeploy them into different positions instead of kicking them out of the party. Thus, the ANC IS CORRUPT."

@Paratus2014 remarked:

"Imagine having the audacity to say this."

@StephenO65 shared:

"First things first. Make sure those implicated are locked up!"

Helen Zille reacts to President Ramaphosa vowing to stop corruption in the ANC

In earlier news about corruption in the ruling party, Briefly News reported that on 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly vowed to end corruption in the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's 110th-anniversary celebration in Limpopo.

Helen Zille, the federal council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), reacted to Ramaphosa's statement. Zille referred to Ramaphosa's promise as "a joke."

Ramaphosa said that the ANC would remove the measures that facilitate state capture because he believes that capture threatens South Africa's democracy.

Source: Briefly News