Deputy President David Mabuza said that the African National Congress will fight corruption within its structures

Mabuza added that the ruling party is not inherently corrupt but that some of its members are and need to be removed

The deputy president encouraged the party's Youth League to commit to values that will ensure that they build an upstanding structure

POLOKWANE - David Mabuza, the Deputy President, addressed African National Congress (ANC) supporters in Limpopo. He said that the ruling party has committed itself to fighting corruption and removing corrupt leaders from its party structure.

Mabuza said that South Africans need to differentiate between the party and its members. While the party is not inherently corrupt, there are ANC members who are guilty of corrupt practices.

Tomorrow (8 January), the ANC will celebrate their 110th birthday in Limpopo, which the deputy president said will symbolise a new chapter for the party, one of renewal and rebuilding, EWN reports.

Deputy President David Mabuza said that the ANC is not corrupt, but some of its members are. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mabuza outlines the ANC's future plans

The deputy president said that the ruling party aims to cleanse itself of people who engage in illegal activities. Mabuza said that this applies to the ANC Youth League too.

"We are going to get rid of all the rogue elements within the movement. Thugs, criminals, we are going to get rid of all of those leaders within the movement who are corrupt,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza encouraged the Youth League members to avoid fighting with each other and to build an inspiring movement free of corruption and other illegal practices, according to IOL. He added that this was important as most of them will graduate to ANC leadership structures in the future.

Reactions to Mabuza's statements

@TeboPlus remarked:

"Your self-correction looks exactly like how y'all fix potholes."

@khomotsothema believes:

"It may have the power and capacity to self-correct, but that means nothing without the desire to do so."

@jacquescupido12 said:

"Get rid of private capital influence over @MYANC resolutions and policy decisions."

@WMqotsi warned:

"You forgot that people have the power to remove your movement in that position. It's a matter of time, your movement faces the music."

@PearcesVoice shared:

"Do so please, but not on our time using the nation’s resources. Relinquish power, self-correct, then come back an actual political party."

