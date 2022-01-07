Nomvula Mokonyane said that the African National Congress is not planning any lavish celebrations for its upcoming 110th birthday party

A maximum of 2 000 people may attend, as that is the capacity restrictions under the current lockdown rules

The event will be capped because the ruling party are several months in debt to their staff, who have been waiting for their salaries

POLOKWANE - Nomvula Mokonyane, the African National Congress's (ANC) organising head, said that the party is not planning any lavish celebrations for its upcoming 110th birthday party.

The only event that will be held will take place at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium on 8 January. A maximum of 2 000 people may attend, as that is the capacity restrictions under the current lockdown rules.

Mokonyane said that besides a responsible reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be capped because the ruling party are several months in debt to their staff, who have been waiting for their salaries, TimesLIVE reports.

How the ANC plans to celebrate its 110th birthday

According to News24, Mokonyane said that in the absence of a secretary-general, the NEC members and Luthuli House staff have taken the lead in planning the event. She added that most of the planning committee are unpaid volunteers.

“Of course the ANC is going through serious challenges of the non-availability of resources, but we are doing everything with the little that we have and things are coming together,” she said.

Mokonyane expressed her gratitude, on behalf of the ANC, to those who were willing to help the party prepare for the celebration without expecting any reward.

South Africans react to ANC promising to keep their birthday bash modest

@Jonatha70721979 believes:

"Another promise that won't be kept."

@mkhandawire said:

'"I don't see any need for the ANC to hold birthday celebrations when it still owes its employees. For me, it doesn't make sense."

@kriswentzel9 remarked:

"It should be termed the funeral of the ANC."

@Truthto46774607 asked:

@rato840202 shared:

"ANC birthday's rubbish celebration my foot. I will be watching the EFF Siyabonga Rally online."

@NormanMbhalati1 said:

Shivambu shades ANC 110th birthday party, says EFF rally is the place to be

In other news about the ANC's birthday, Briefly News recently reported that Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president took to social media to diss the African National Congress ahead of 8 January 2022, the date both parties are scheduled to hold celebrations.

On that date, the ANC will be celebrating its 110th birthday by hosting a much-anticipated party that will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

While the EFF chose to host a Siyabonga rally in KwaZulu-Natal to thank EFF members for their support during the local government elections.

