The Economic Freedom Fighters second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu has thrown some shade at the ruling party

Shivambu posted on his social media page that the EFF Siyabonga is the only event people should be attending on 8 January

Social media users are not exactly happy with Shivambu's post with some suggesting that the EFF will talk about the ANC at the rally

Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president took to social media to diss the African National Congress ahead of 8 January, 2022, the date both parties are scheduled to hold celebrations.

On that date, the ANC will be celebrating its 110th birthday by hosting a much-anticipated party that will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

While the EFF chose to host a Siyabonga rally in KwaZulu-Natal to thank EFF members for their support during the local government elections.

With just a few days to go before both events, Shivambu promoted a poster of the event on his Twitter page and captioned it by saying that the EFF rally is the only event that matters on 8 January.

Without naming the ANC, he stated that all the other events that will be taking place on that day will simply repeat the same lies told to South Africans.

South Africans say they can take the EFF serious

@Winnadirk said:

"Why are you having it on the 8th..seems you admire the clowns, or trying to be like the clowns."

@Afriforeal2 said:

"99% of the speech will be ANC, Zondo Report, burning of parliament and the president… Siyabonga is 1%"

@DTungoane said:

"The ANC remains the only vanguard movement that exists principal and primarily to emancipate our people... You're being dictated by this boy from Seshego in your movement even if he wakes up saying JHB is in KZN, not Gauteng you'll agree with him. He has a monopoly of wisdom in the EF.F"

Some people said the EFF will be talking about the ANC at its event

@KatlegoKaG said:

"And funny enough Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC will be the talk of the gathering ohhhh yes plus Zondo, Zuma and African brothers."

President Cyril Ramaphosa set to speak at ANC's 110th birthday party at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Limpopo

Briefly News previously reported the African National Congress is forging ahead with preparations for its 110th birthday party, which will take place on 8 January, 2022, however, many South Africans do not believe it is a good idea for various reasons.

The party was unable to host celebrations last year because of concerns about the Covid19 pandemic, however, this time around, the party says the celebrations, which are always much-anticipated by supporters, will go ahead.

Unlike previous birthday parties that have been large-scale events, the ANC says it will only allow 2 000 people to attend the event scheduled to take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo, according to TimesLIVE.

