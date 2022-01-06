A memorial lecture in honour of the late Lillian Ngoyi was cut short on Thursday afternoon, 6 January

The cancellation of the event has been due to the non-compliance with Covid19 regulations at the venue

Concerns about the protocols being broken led to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Limpopo Premier Stanely Mathabatha being led out of the venue

LEBOWAKGOMO - With just a few days to go before the African National Congress celebrates its 110th birthday, a number of ANC top officials have been attending different events in preparation for the big event on 8 January.

President Cyril Ramaphosa along with the Limpopo Premier, Stanely Mathabatha were scheduled to attend a memorial lecture of the late Lillian Ngoyi on Thursday, 6 January in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Stanley Mathabatha had to be escorted out of an event hosted by the ANC Women's League. Images: @OtpLimpopo & Sharon Seretlo

However, it has been reported that the President and the Premier were escorted by security out of the event minutes after arrival and the reason for this has been cited as Covid19 protocols not being upheld.

The news was broken by eNCA on Twitter stating that when Ramaphosa and Mathabatha were initially led out of the venue, there was an assumption that they would return.

However, a decision was then made to cancel the event that was organised by the ANC Women's League. In an earlier media briefing, the ANC stated that Covid19 protocols would be held even at the big event on Saturday.

The ANCWL has admitted that they were not in compliance with Covid19 regulations and will ensure that these protocols will be followed at the next event.

The ANC will hold a small scale birthday celebration at Peter Mokhaba Stadium in Polokwane. The party says will only allow 2 000 people to attend the event in compliance with the current Covid19 restrictions, according to News24.

The ruling party added that it has a smaller budget this time around because some of its workers have still not been paid.

