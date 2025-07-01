A man’s amusing plea for kitchen order in his household captured widespread attention.

The comical video featuring a man expressing his frustration over the disorganised arrangement of eggs in a tray was shared on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok

Social media users found the man’s relatable frustration highly entertaining, with many playfully suggesting, his behaviour showed attributes of obsessive-compulsive disorder

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A husband questioned his family about their disorderly behaviour. Image: @thingolwenkosazana01

Source: TikTok

A hilarious domestic scene, involving a man’s quest for an egg tray order, took the internet by storm.

The amusing clip was posted on TikTok by user @thingolwenkosazana01 and charmed countless viewers, who found his particularity both understandable and funny.

The video captures a frustrated man confronting his family about their method of taking eggs from the tray. He points out the random gaps and disorder, questioning why the eggs are not being removed more systematically. His gestures and expressions convey a mix of confusion and mild irritation, as if the random pattern is a personal mockery of his sense of neatness.

Throughout the clip, the man passionately articulates his preference for an orderly approach, moving eggs around to demonstrate his ideal arrangement. His visible frustration and humorous attempts to correct the perceived disorganisation make for a highly entertaining watch, showcasing a common, yet often unexpressed, domestic annoyance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The man's family laughed at his obsession with order. Image: @thingolwenkosazana01

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the video

The comedic video resonated with the online community, prompting a flood of light-hearted comments and shared experiences. Many social media users found themselves nodding in agreement with the man's puzzle, admitting to similar tendencies towards orderliness in their own lives.

Some playfully highlighted that the man's meticulous behaviour suggested qualities often associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder, adding to the video's humorous appeal. Others were happy to see that they were not the only people who preferred order in their homes.

User @Zime Nobuhle Twala shared:

"I understand him. I also cringe when I open the utensil drawer. Spoons facing here and there, forks not in the correct place 😭. I get frustrated."

User @Dineo Mokoena said:

"😭His point is valid."

User @Mothoagae Mpumi asked:

"So I suffer from OCD? I like my things done in order. My washing line, clothes in the closet, and dishes in the cupboard. I want you to return things exactly the way I put them. I really get frustrated if things are done otherwise. I pack dirty clothes in the basket."

User @everyday.entle commented:

"Valid crashout because, why are they scattered 😭?"

User @naledi5917 added:

"Same! Same with toothpaste. Why are you not squeezing from the bottom? That's one of the reasons I don't share toothpaste with anyone. Also, when something clearly says "open here" and you go and open somewhere else. Why?! Opening a packet of chips upside down. Why does the margarine have bread crumbs inside? 😭Yoh! People drive me insane. 😭😒😡."

User @Wendy Mavuso said:

"Valid crash out, I'm not even OCD, but it only makes sense."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about eggs

A mother counted and marked eggs to divide among her family members after she realised her kids were overusing them.

A kind man celebrated selling 85% of his farm to his workers by introducing their new egg packaging and sharing that for each dozen eggs sold, they would donate one egg to the needy.

An Afrikaner man living in America shared a video of himself buying eggs in a fridge outside someone's house, and dropping $4 into the money box, highlighting the peaceful and crime-free area.

Source: Briefly News