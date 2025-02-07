A reality TV star known as Mama Ka Chicken hilariously counted and marked eggs to divide among her family members

In a funny and relatable video shared on TikTok, the mom set boundaries for egg use, expressing her frustration about family members eating without consideration

The clip attracted numerous comments from social media users who were entertained by the idea and planned to implement it in their own homes

A mom wrote family member's names on eggs, dividing them equally. Image: @babyost5

Source: TikTok

Mama ka Chicken, a reality TV star on the popular Mzansi Wethu show Kwa Njomane, shared a hilarious video that had social media users in stitches. Known for her funny character, the woman recorded a clip counting and marking eggs to divide them among her family members.

The video was shared on TikTok by @babyost5, attracting loads of laughter from social media users who were entertained by the gesture.

The mom divides the eggs equally

The clip shows @babyost5 sitting on the couch infront of a large bowl with eggs, holding a marker and carefully writing each family member's name next to their designated share. She humorously emphasises the importance of fairness and announces that no one will get extra eggs once they finish their share.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the egg-marking idea

Social media users couldn't get enough of the funny approach to a common family dilemma. Many praised @babyost5's natural humour and thanked her for giving them ideas on how to handle similar situations. Others acknowledged the woman's ability to turn everyday struggles into moments of laughter, calling her a true comedic talent.

A woman thought of a smart way to divide eggs in her house equally. Image: @babyost5

Source: TikTok

User @Lebogang Mononyan868 said:

"You just gave me an idea. Ngyowabhala angekhe phela (I'll mark them)😂😂."

User @Bonah commented:

"Isolution ngampela le (this is a real solution) I like it."

User @ChefSbono added:

"Please hide this video from my mom because mina ngidla idozen ngosuku (I eat a dozen a day) 😩😩."

User @calvinsisekonyezi noted:

"We once did this ekhaya (at home) but we would steal each other's eggs so it was useless 😂😂."

User @naledijiyane shared:

"One talented woman without faking it it’s natural ❤️🥰."

User @Ntombikayise Khumalo said:

"🤣🤣🤣 I was literally saying this to my husband I want to divide our monthly snacks nd have everyone keep their own."

Source: Briefly News