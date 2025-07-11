Amapiano singer Daliwonga is rumoured to be in a relationship with reality TV star Londie London

Details of Daliwonga and Londie London's new romance were shared by a social media user on Thursday, 10 July 2025

While netizens expressed mixed reactions, one social media user confirmed that the two were an item and shared evidence to back their claim

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A social media user alleged that Daliwonga and Londie London were in a romantic relationship. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

There’s a new celebrity couple in town, and Mzansi is here for it. Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga is allegedly dating Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London.

After her highly publicised, controversial relationship with Sphamandla Mabonga, Londie London has decided to keep her new romance away from the prying eyes of the public. On the other hand, Daliwonga has always kept his personal life private and was rarely seen in public with ex-girlfriend Tarryn Reid, who is part of the BET Award-winning Amapiano DJ duo TxC.

Londie London and Daliwonga allegedly in secret relationship

After it ended in tears for Daliwonga and Londie London in their previous relationships, the duo has found love in each other’s arms, if social media user @mixedracedUncle is to be believed. The social media user took to X on Thursday, 10 July 2025, and alleged that Daliwonga and Londie London were madly in love with each other.

The netizen claimed that the couple are committed to each other so much so that they frequently travel between their bases in Durban and Johannesburg to spend time together. The social media user ended the update by giving Daliwonga and Londie London’s alleged romance the thumbs up.

The post was captioned:

“New couple Alert 🚨DaliWonga and Londie London are alleged to be low-key seeing each other for the last 6 months, travelling between Durban and Joburg every time they need to meet up😍🔥They make sense though 🙌🏽”

Fans react to Daliwonga and Londie London's alleged romance

In the comments section, fellow netizens expressed mixed reactions to the rumour that Daliwonga and Londie London were in a relationship. While some were excited for the relationship, others didn’t approve and suggested Daliwonga should’ve chosen someone else. One social media user claimed that the relationship has been going on for a while now.

Here are some of the comments:

@TrevorSmithSnr said:

“Londie London is a return soldier, aiiii🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ these boys never learn.”

@a_super_african asked:

“What about the TxC hun😭😭”

@fearless_omphy gushed:

“Love it for them ❤️”

@u_Sanel_e claimed:

“This has been going on since last year in the summer. I bumped into them in Jozi having a cosy night 😂😂"

Netizen alleged that Daliwonga and Londie London are dating. Image: daliwonga_sa, londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Who are Londie London's past boyfriends?

Londie London's past relationships have dominated headlines.

Briefly News reports that Londie London split from Hlubi Nkosi amid rumours of infidelity. The two share children, Uminathi and Bomikazi.

In 2022, speculation swirled that Nkosi had allegedly impregnated another woman with whom he had reportedly been in a relationship for two years.

While she dismissed the rumours that their relationship ended because of cheating during a podcast episode with L-Tido, Londie London said she felt "dribbled".

In July 2023, Londie London made her new relationship with Sphamandla Mabonga Instagram official. That relationship also ended in tears.

Source: Briefly News