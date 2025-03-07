Londie London is trending after a video resurfaced of her holding a firearm while gifting her ex-boyfriend, the late Sphamandla Mabonga, a birthday present

Mabonga was fatally shot at Solo Club in Sandton after being banned due to a previous fatal shooting in January 2024

Social media users are divided, with some saying Londie should not be dragged into the controversy as they were no longer together when he died

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star's name popped up on social media after reports of her controversial ex-boyfriend Mabonga's death.

A video of Londie London gifting her ex-boyfriend a gun has resurfaced. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Londie London's throwback video resurfaces

We can agree that the internet never forgets. Londie London's name popped up on social media when news of her ex-boyfriend Mabonga's fatal shooting at a popular Sandton club went viral.

Mabonga was reportedly shot and killed after he was involved in an altercation at Solo Club in Sandton when he tried to force himself into the club. According to reports circulating online, the businessman was banned from Solo Club after being involved in another fatal shooting at another club in January 2024.

Londie London is charting social media trends after her ex-boyfriend Mabonga's death. Image: @londie_london_official

Fans have been discussing how Londie was caught up in Mabonga's criminal activities when she was gifted a hijacked BMW days after getting another car. Social media detectives also unearthed a video of the talented singer and businesswoman during happy times with the late Sphamandla Mabonga.

In that video shared on X by MDN News, Londie could be seen holding a Dolce & Gabbana bag and a big gun. The former love birds seemed to be having fun together. The caption read:

"In 2023, Londie London was captured in a video presenting her ex-lover, Sphamandla Mabonga, with a birthday gift while holding a very big firearm."

Fans react to Londie London's throwback video

Social media users have been sharing mixed reactions about the video. Some are saying Londie London should not be included in Mabonga's story because they were no longer together when he died.

@Remiazania2 commented:

"Was it really necessary to bring the name of Londie who is nothing but an ex to the deceased, Sphamandla? What is the relevance of bringing up her name in your story 🤔"

@Nyathi_nsindane wrote:

"Women are bold. I remember this. Staying in the house with a person who owns that heavy object."

@NaughtBiased said:

"Live by the sword die by the sword situation."

@Seni_WaMboni added:

"Can we just focus on buying Londie's braids please, the thug is dead, there's nothing we can do about that."

