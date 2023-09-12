Londie London recently received mixed reactions from social media users after a video of her birthday gift to her boyfriend went viral

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star was captured handing a gun to her man Mabonga in the video

Social media users shared mixed reactions after seeing the trending clip, some said the star should be more careful

Londie London recently had Mzansi buzzing when a video showing the unconventional birthday present she bought for her new boyfriend Mabonga went viral.

Londie London has caused a stir with her birthday to her man. Image: @londie_london_oficial

Source: Instagram

Londie Lonon gifts her man a gun in viral video

Social media has allowed us to get a closer look at our favourite celebrities' lives. Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London recently left Mzansi scratching their heads when she shared a video of what she bought for her man.

A video shared by the popular Twitter page MDNews shows the singer and media influencer walking to her man, only identified as Mabonga with a Dolce & Gabanna gift bag and a gun.

The star handed her man the gifts and he embraced and kissed her before posing for a photo together.

Mzansi reacts to Londie London's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral video. Some found the video hilarious and commended the star for joking with her man. Others said she must not play with such content.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We will keep this video when for future."

@TheGyal_ wrote:

"It’s cute but mmmh a gun, wouldn’t risk my safety like that "

@Aria4991 said:

"It now makes sense where all his money comes from.. TSIEH HSAC "

@MarumoMashigo

"hope it is legal and don't run to seek police officers' assistance when the Same gun is chasing her...what is wrong with South Africans, especially Africans..it seems we don't think, and calculate before doing things, We like to trend for wrong reasons. Mzansi with possibilities."

@_Neheng_ added:

"Jiki jiki Justice for Londie."

