Reality star Londie London purchased a brand-new home and celebrated on Mother's Day

The former The Real Housewives of Durban cast member spent the day with her mother and two children and shared some epic content for her followers

Londie faced rumours of being broke when she ended things with her wealthy ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi, but it seems she's far from penniless

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Londie London dropped jaws with a new double-storey home she celebrated on Mother's Day. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London shared that she spoiled herself with a brand new home on Mother's Day.

Londie took to her Instagram stories to give fans a preview of her new abode.

“A happy Mother’s Day for me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The ex-Ambitiouz Entertainment signee spent the day with her mother and children.

Londie Shuts down broke rumours with recent purchase

Ever since her split with wealthy baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi, rumours spread that the Durban-born musician is down and out.

ZAlebs reported that Hlubi took away the BMW X6 he had bought for her under strict restrictions. It was said that the car was to be used for their two sons' needs and nothing else.

It was then speculated that she downgraded to a Toyota Tazz and left the flashy life behind as she apparently could no longer afford to maintain it.

Hlubi and Londie London go their separate ways

In an Instagram post, Londie admitted to the public that she and Hlubi Nkosi are separated. This comes after a follower gave Londie some inside information on Hlubi's love life.

She further opened up about her failed marriage with the businessman in an interview on Kaya 959 with presenter Dineo Ranaka.

“I’m working my way out of marriage. I’m currently not married. It’s been a while because I didn’t go public with it. It was a private matter.

"I went through quite a bit, especially with the tweets going out because people weren’t sure what was really happening.

“I believe in perfect timing. Now I have my second child and I’m not willing to take that chance again because now it is my time to shine. A lot of things were on hold.”

Londie asks people to stop spreading fake news and asks them to leave her kids out of it

Briefly News previously reported that Londie London caught wind of the rumours about her financial situation.

She addressed this online, calling it fake news. The businesswoman asked that her children not be mentioned in matters as sensitive as this.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News