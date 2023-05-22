Minnie Dlamini has shown her son Netha Makhosini Jones' face on social media for the first time

In a rare Instagram post, The Honeymoon actress shared close-up images of Netha

Minnie has always enjoyed her privacy when it came to her son as she rarely showed his face online until now

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini finally showed Netha Makhosini Jones' face on the internet. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini has posted closeup images of her son, Netha Makhosini Jones, for the first time on social media.

The Honeymoon actress up until now hadn't shared images of Netha with his face fully shown.

Minnie Dlamini has fans gushing over Netha after showing off close-up images of him

TV host Minnie Dlamini and her son were at the airport when she decided to take a few snaps of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She captioned her post:

"It’s never too early right?"

Fans left in awe over Netha's cuteness, flood Minnie's comments section with sweet reactions

Minnie's followers were left gushing over Netha's cuteness. Some have reacted to the adorable snaps:

@nolifa.made.me.do.it said:

"Siyaphi?! Ngicela ukuhamba naye."

rosematlala_ shared:

"Mr, that’s my mama."

@ladydkhoza said:

"Nchooo my grandkid is the cutest."

@phillasesele commented:

"Quinton Jnr, so cute."

@msa_shoes said:

"Captain Netha! Pilot in the making!"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"Aunty’s little boy."

@sennygeez commented:

"Ain’t he an adorable little king!"

Minnie Dlamini reveals she plans on raising her children the same way she was

According to ZAlebs, Minnie Dlamini revealed to 702's Relebogile Mabotja that she had plans to raise her children the same way she was raised by her parents.

"I never imagined getting divorced. I always thought I would raise my kids the same way I was raised ... I just felt like for me, the timing was off, I felt like I didn’t know myself."

Minnie Dlamini opens up about failed marriage to Netha's father, Quinton Jones

In a previous report by Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini got candid about why her marriage to Quinton Jones failed.

Minnie Dlamini opened up and said she never thought she would ever get divorced.

"I think the failure part is, on my part, from not being able to pick up what was right for me at a time before I went all the way...

"You know, in relationships you always know, when you look back, you’re like: ‘That was a red flag, and that was a red flag... you’re a red flag!’

"I’m not pushing the blame in any way, shape or form, but you’re either a red flag and you’re not acknowledging it or they have red flags and you’re not acknowledging it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News