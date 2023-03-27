Actress Minnie Dlamini trended for all the wrong reasons again after trolls again attacked her for her looks

Minnie posted pics she took when her movie The Honeymoon premiered and trolls claimed she is no longer beautiful after she divorced Quinton Jones

Even though a handful of her fans defended her, trolls hilariously claimed the media personality is only left with "inner beauty"

Trolls continued to attack Minnie Dlamini on social media. The media personality's haters roasted her looks after she posted pics she took at the premiere of The Honeymoon.

Minnie Dlamini was under attack from trolls again. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's looks under scrutiny

Trolls threw shade in the direction of the actress after someone posted one of the pics she took at her movie premiere. The stunner shared the pics on her Instagram timeline and a tweep reposted one of the snaps on Twitter.

ZAlebs reports that Minnie's looks were on everyone's lips after more peeps criticised her. The publication reports that Minnie has been publicly ridiculed since she divorced Quinton Jones.

Trolls disappointed by Minnie Dlamini's looks

Naysayers took to the microblogging app and took shots at Minnie. A handful of her supporters jumped to her defence but the trolls continued to blast her.

@johnblack911 said:

"How the mighty have fallen."

@DanielFXLegend wrote:

"Now she has inner beauty."

@Riccardo_Elle commented:

"Marriage is bad for baddies."

@jameslepota said:

"This is not aging like fine wine, her gaining weight is not make sure, shame."

@khazamula37 wrote:

"Used goods...expired goods."

@_Thabanijuju added:

"Who knew she will be walking around with average beauty."

