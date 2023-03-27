Mi Casa singer J Something shared his thoughts on AKA's posthumous album Mass Country on his timeline

The vocalist revealed that he was part of the people who worked on Mass Country , sharing that he co-wrote Amapiano

Mzansi music lovers took to the star's comment section and shared that the song is one of their favourites on the late rapper's album

J Something revealed that he also worked on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. The Mi Casa singer shared that he co-wrote the track titled Amapiano.

Mass Country was Supa Mega's last album. He had finished recording all the songs when he was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February. He was with a couple of friends when unknown gunmen opened fire, killing him instantly.

J Something honoured to work with AKA on Mass Country

Taking to Twitter to pay homage to AKA, J Something shared that it was an honour to share the studio with the late rapper. According to ZAlebs, the singer wrote:

"Honored to be a part of it. Co-wrote a track called #Amapiano. Let’s run up the numbers!! #MassCountry OUT NOW!"

Supa Mega also featured talented Mzansi artists in his last album, including, Emtee, Blxckie, and his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

Mzansi praises J Something for co-writing an excellent song for AKA

Music lovers took to J's comment section on the microblogging app and praised him for co-writing a great song. They shared that Amapiano is their favourite track on the album.

@I_ONE_9 said:

"One of my favorites."

@wakapalesaa wrote:

"J listen, Amapiano is a Goated song, I'm loving it. Currently on repeat koze kuse."

@kingachaz commented:

"My absolute favourite track on the album, lol. Probably played it like 10 times yesterday. You paid homage to masquenada and you did it so eloquently."

@DanceCultureS said:

"His legacy lives on."

@keamo2708 wrote:

"Currently my favorite track."

@MrVigilSA added:

"I'm loving that tune. I am grateful that you were part of it."

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans continue to visit his grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

A concerned tweep took to Twitter to share a video of AKA's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he had seen four videos of people visiting the grave of Supa Mega. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

