DJ Black Coffee's fans flocked to his official Twitter page after announcing his return to the studio

Fans who have been waiting for the Grammy Award winner to release new music since Subconsciouly expressed their excitement

Some Twitter users also suggested ways for Black Coffee to meet the expectations of his large local and international fanbase

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Black Coffee recently announced his return to the studio, and his fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Black Coffee's fans can't wait for new music after he announced he's back in the studio. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, he dropped a snap where he looked like he was going to the studio booth. According to the tweet's location, Black Coffee was working in Los Angeles.

Black Coffe's fans excited about possible new album

Loyal fans waiting for Black Coffee to release new music expressed their excitement in a slew of social media posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The last time the internationally acclaimed DJ gave his fans a new album was in 2021, when he released Subconsciously, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2022.

@Cap10_Tarzo said:

"The king @RealBlackCoffee heading to the kitchen to cook something fire."

@Beauty99Kay shared:

"Another banger coming."

@Mgu31615046 posted:

"I've been waiting."

@tuminoge replied:

"One more album nyana. SA vibes."

@Mphoso_Piccaso commented:

"I can't wait for the release."

@DJJHERRERA also said:

"Please make another track like "Masquerade". It's one of my all-time favourite tracks from you."

@Seezwe_Madlopha added:

"Could you please do a double album? One for your International fans and one for us South African fans. We miss the home-brewed sound."

Black Coffee announces show at Madison Square Garden

Before announcing that he was cooking something in the studio, Black Coffee had his fans jumping for joy when he announced that his dream of performing at Madison Square Garden, New York, had come true.

The You Need Me hitmaker shared a poster showing that the event is scheduled for October 7 at 8pm. In the caption, he revealed that the night would be unforgettable as there was so much that he had planned.

Black Coffee's rumoured Mlungu girlfriend gets Mzansi's approval after his bitter breakup with Enhle Mbali

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was a trending topic after he was spotted with a mysterious white woman. In a trending clip, the beautiful lady referred to the DJ as her friend, but people said their body language suggested they were dating.

On Twitter, @ChrisExcel102 reposted pictures of Black Coffee and his female friend, and the Tweet went viral. He claimed that the You Need Me hitmaker made the right decision by dating a white woman after his drawn-out divorce from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

More than 780 000 people saw the tweet and speculated about Black Coffee's love life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News