Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle, recently rang in another year and was surrounded by loads of love

The young influencer celebrated her birthday with her friends, her mom and her new husband, Una Rams

Peeps are loving the pictures from Sbahle's magical birthday party and admire Ntando for always pulling it off

Ntando Duma recently celebrated her daughter, Sbahle's birthday with her husband, Una Rams.

A look inside Ntando Duma's daughter's birthday party

Another year means another magical birthday celebration for Ntando Duma's daughter, and the actress and her planners, Nono Events, never fail to outdo themselves.

Sbahle was treated to a Lilo & Stitch-themed party, complete with hundreds of pink and purple balloons, a "balloon cave" with a decorated table, and a small group of Sbahle's friends who went to celebrate her special day.

From her Instagram post on 30 June 2025, the birthday girl stuck to the theme with blue Stitch cartoons and stood out from everybody else who wore casual clothes, including her mom and her husband, Una Rams.

The couple took pictures with their little girl, from a cute family photo, Una lifting Sbahle into the air, to the eight-year-old carrying her mom on her back - yep, you read that right!

Mzansi admires Sbahle's birthday party

Followers love how Nono Events pulled off Sbahle's lovely birthday decor:

ms_shubee was impressed:

"Mommy’s consistency in making your day special every year! It’s been 8years!"

karaboyarona_khumalo said:

"Ohh, I’m here thinking what’s gonna be your theme for your 9th birthday Lisakhanya."

asiv_we wrote:

"She’s a big girl now, mommy."

its_oprahamosehlo posted:

"Happy belated birthday to my birthday twin!"

tlaledikoko_ added:

"These pictures made me so happy."

ngcobo.kayise responded:

"Sbahle is blessed with the best bonus daddy because her mom is the best!"

morongwa_sebopela commented:

"Well celebrated like the princess you are, blessings."

msneo_za added:

"Happy belated birthday, beautiful, and I know that you enjoyed your birthday."

lwazi_reitu was stunned:

"This is absolutely amazing!"

officia_andile__vilakazi said:

"Happy belated happy, baby girl."

