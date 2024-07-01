South African media personality Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle Mzizi celebrated her birthday

The young kid influencer recently turned 7 and celebrated her birthday in style

The young star posted several pictures of herself during her birthday party on her Instagram page

Sbahle Mzizi recently celebrated her birthday. Image: @sbahlemzizi

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, recently celebrated another year around the sun.

Inside Sbahle Mzizi's lavish 7th birthday party

The South African kid influencer, Sbahle Mzizi, recently made headlines after her mom, Ntando Duma, announced that the young star has collaborated with Somizi's clothing brand, Sompire Kids.

Recently, the actress's daughter celebrated her birthday in style on Friday, 28 June 2024. Sbahle turned 7 and shared amazing pictures and a video of her lavish birthday party on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Happy birthday to ME. 7 years of awesomeness and God’s grace upon me. Decor: @nono_events Cake: @chefnzuzaofficial."

Watch the video below:

She also captioned the pictures:

"Absolutely no one does it like @nono_events and @chefnzuzaofficial. Thank you for always making my birthday extra special every year. I loved and enjoyed it so much. Hair: @sbahlesiyakhula."

See the photos below:

Netizens wish Sbahle a happy birthday

Many fans and followers of the kid influencer flooded her comment section and wished her a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

queenmbee wrote:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

tumelom_ commented:

"Happy Birthday."

sand_simelanem said:

"Sibahle is growing up so fast, Haybo.Thank you for the words of encouragement."

mot.marang responded:

"Happy birthday my leadership."

mabofevgmail.com9 replied:

"Happy birthday my angel."

rachelkampeni mentioned:

"Happy 7th birthday beautiful princess."

khutso___m said:

"Every year without fail. Happy birthday nana."

lady_amar1 shared:

"I love you, happy birthday mtanam."

Ntando Duma confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something was brewing, with her daughter's name, Sibahle, plastered all over it.

Source: Briefly News