Former The Queen actress Ntando Nduma poured cold water on rumours that she is launching a daycare centre named after her child, Sbahle Mzizi

Even though she is planning a project centred on children, the media personality said the claims were exaggerated

Ntando said Mzansi should expect important details about 'Sbahle Siyakhula' to be dropped in due time

Ntando Duma denied reports that she intends to open a daycare centre.

When she shared her plans to open 'Sibahle Siyakhula,' the mother of one sent social media moms into a frenzy. They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche.

Ntando Duma says news headlines saying she is opening a daycare centre are false

Duma told TshisaLIVE that the 'Sbahle Siyakhula' project is not a creche but focuses on children. She added that something is brewing, with her daughter's name Sibahle plastered all over it, but she will reveal more details in due time.

"I was shocked when I saw the stories, I mean a whole me opening a crèche. Its definitely something and its coming soon. When its ready I will speak about it.”

Ntando Duma and her daughter Sbahle Mzizi are social media sensations

Sbahle is a household name in the South African entertainment industry and worldwide. TshisaLIVE reports that the five-year-old has walked fashion show runways and won the Nickelodeon award for Favourite African Kidfluencer in 2022.

Sbahle and her mother also share adorable videos on Instagram, leaving Mzansi in awe of their cuteness.

