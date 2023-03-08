South Africans Realise Lindiwe Sisulu is "Rich Rich" as Ex-DA Member Mbali Ntuli Mentions Her Handsome Pension
- Former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's "handsome pension" is a topic of discussion on social media
- Ex-Democratic Alliance member Mbali Ntuli says with almost 30 years under her belt, Sisulu has a large pension waiting for her
- South Africans started to do the maths and realised that the glamourous former minister is quite rich
JOHANNESBURG - The axing of former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has become a hot topic on social media. Former Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli is the latest person to weigh in on the situation.
Ntuli responded to a tweet by political journalist Ferial Haffajee who noted that Sisulu was pushed out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet after serving for almost 30 years.
Mbali Ntuli says Lindiwe Sisulu has a handsome pension
Ntuli stated that the former minister will be fine without her cushy ministerial job because she has a "handsome pension" that is probably in the tens of millions by now, reports TimesLIVE.
The former DA member explained that Sisulu would not suddenly live a hard-knock life because she has been in parliament for 29 years, most of which she was a minister. Ntuli added that Sisulu would most likely get four months' salary for every term she served to ease the transition.
According to Ntuli, Sisulu can serve as a Member of Parliament if she wants, but retirement seems like the better option for the former minister.
Here's what Ntuli wrote:
South Africans realise former Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is "rich rich"
@navuyo said:
"I've been wondering why people are talking as if she is down and out. If loMama decides to retire. She will be more than comfortable."
@rainbowinsid said:
"She's 69. With a huge pension and benefits, who'd blame her if she retired? Instead, I suspect she's going to upset a few apple carts..."
@kingmajorthe1st said:
"Time to go and raise her grandkids. If none, she can always adopt, that money is too much for her alone."
@marshall_simons said:
"She got an egg on her face, but that's about it. She has no other worries."
Cyril Ramaphosa fires Lindiwe Sisulu and Nathi Mthwetha, a look at their scandals
Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa shook things up when he announced the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, 6 March.
The president welcomed new ministers into the government, meaning a few were canned.
Lindiwe Sisulu and Nathi Mthwetha are the two most notable ministers who lost their cushy jobs. The firing of both ministers probably does not come as a surprise as they are known to have a few scandals under their belt.
