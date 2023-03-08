Former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's "handsome pension" is a topic of discussion on social media

Ex-Democratic Alliance member Mbali Ntuli says with almost 30 years under her belt, Sisulu has a large pension waiting for her

South Africans started to do the maths and realised that the glamourous former minister is quite rich

JOHANNESBURG - The axing of former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has become a hot topic on social media. Former Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli is the latest person to weigh in on the situation.

Former DA member Mbali Ntuli says Lindiwe Sisulu has no financial worries despite losing her ministerial job. Images: Martin Ouellet-Diotte & Peter Busomoke

Source: Getty Images

Ntuli responded to a tweet by political journalist Ferial Haffajee who noted that Sisulu was pushed out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet after serving for almost 30 years.

Mbali Ntuli says Lindiwe Sisulu has a handsome pension

Ntuli stated that the former minister will be fine without her cushy ministerial job because she has a "handsome pension" that is probably in the tens of millions by now, reports TimesLIVE.

The former DA member explained that Sisulu would not suddenly live a hard-knock life because she has been in parliament for 29 years, most of which she was a minister. Ntuli added that Sisulu would most likely get four months' salary for every term she served to ease the transition.

According to Ntuli, Sisulu can serve as a Member of Parliament if she wants, but retirement seems like the better option for the former minister.

Here's what Ntuli wrote:

South Africans realise former Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is "rich rich"

@navuyo said:

"I've been wondering why people are talking as if she is down and out. If loMama decides to retire. She will be more than comfortable."

@rainbowinsid said:

"She's 69. With a huge pension and benefits, who'd blame her if she retired? Instead, I suspect she's going to upset a few apple carts..."

@kingmajorthe1st said:

"Time to go and raise her grandkids. If none, she can always adopt, that money is too much for her alone."

@marshall_simons said:

"She got an egg on her face, but that's about it. She has no other worries."

Cyril Ramaphosa fires Lindiwe Sisulu and Nathi Mthwetha, a look at their scandals

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa shook things up when he announced the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, 6 March.

The president welcomed new ministers into the government, meaning a few were canned.

Lindiwe Sisulu and Nathi Mthwetha are the two most notable ministers who lost their cushy jobs. The firing of both ministers probably does not come as a surprise as they are known to have a few scandals under their belt.

