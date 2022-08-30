The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has laid a complaint against Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba over her comments

Ramathuba is in hot water after she complained to a Zimbabwean national that her government doesn't pay for services that they enjoy in South Africa

The embassy said it has been in contact with the South African government over its concerns following the MEC’s comments

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is in hot water over the comments she made about the Zimbabwean government. Images: @Shane_M7

LIMPOPO - The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has broken its silence on Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s concerning comments to a Zimbabwean national.

According to EWN, in a video that went viral on social media, the MEC for Health in Limpopo was seen complaining to a patient that their government does not pay for Zimbabwean nationals when they enjoy health services in South Africa.

Ramathuba said this puts pressure on the health system with its already stretched resources.

In a statement, the Embassy expressed its “shock and disbelief:

”At the way in which the MEC dealt with the patient. The Embassy further stated that it."

It further added that:

"The Embassy has been in contact with the government of South Africa, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, to which it conveyed the concerns.“

Ramathuba digs in her heels

In a report by TimesLIVE, Ramathuba remains defiant, saying that she will not apologise or resign for the comment she made.

Meanwhile, some people on social media have hit back at the Zimbabwean government over its failure to provide basic services for its citizens.

@zanynkosi commented:

"The next letter you write must be to your president informing him to sort our your hospitals. That way, no one has to crawl under a fence to go seek medical help. That is the humiliating part. Now you are all in pain and annoying us about this. Get over it!!!!"

@Mavuthel7 said:

"The nerve of saying you watch with shocked just take care of your citizens you arrest illegal immigrants from other countries then you want south Africa to smile with your own illegal immigrants because of your failed states ."

@MashobaneSA commented:

"We are GATVOL as Tax payers in SA, Zimbabweans thinks they call the shots here, they are not even ashamed to tell us who must be fired in South Africa but become mute when it comes to addressing the elephant in the room "ZanuPf"."

@DreamerSib said:

"You're not shocked that Zimbabweans cross the boarder illegal and travelled 600km to get treatment in SA , what a useless embassy, it's people and zim government."

@_LessEgo

"The MEC's conduct is the least of your worries.The fact that pregnant Zim women resort to breaking South Africa's immigration laws in search of health care is what should be top of your agenda of things to address. What is your role in addressing the lack of services in Zim?"

South Africa-Zimbabwe relations on shaky ground

Previously, Briefly News Zimbabwe’s governing party, Zanu-PF, says its ties with the African National Congress (ANC) remain close regardless of backlash over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s comments.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, says that Zimbabweans are battling a governance problem and not an immigration issue, and the only way to stop the tide of mass migration from Zimbabwe is for the country to host a free and fair election.

Zanu-PF claims that those criticising the migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa do not understand the relationship between the governing Zanu-PF and the ruling ANC.

Source: Briefly News