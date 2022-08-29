Zanu-PF claims that its relationship with the African National Congress remains close and that South Africa is Zimbabwe’s sister republic

The endorsement of the relationship comes amid backlash over Dr Phophi Ramathuba's comments about foreigners overburdening the healthcare system

Zanu-PF claims that critics of the migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa do not understand the nature of its relationship with the ANC

Zimbabwean governing party ZANU PF says critics of the migration of Zimbabweans to South Africa don’t understand its close relationship with the African National Congress. Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s governing party, Zanu-PF, says its ties with the African National Congress (ANC) remain close regardless of backlash over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s comments.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, says that Zimbabweans are battling a governance problem and not an immigration issue, and the only way to stop the tide of mass migration from Zimbabwe is for the country to host a free and fair election.

Zanu-PF claims that those criticising the migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa do not understand the relationship between the governing Zanu-PF and the ruling ANC.

Last week, a video of Ramathuba chastising a Zimbabwean patient went viral on social media. Ramathuba said that illegal foreigners were straining South Africa’s public healthcare system and ordered the lady to pay for her medical care, New24 reported.

eNCA reported that Zimbabwean migrants regularly flock to South Africa hoping for better lives because of Zimbabwe’s economic collapse. Approximately three million Zimbabweans reportedly live and work in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom and Canada.

South Africans react to Zanu-PF comments

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Zanu PF's claims that mass migration of Zimbabweans into SA isn't an issue.

Here are some comments:

@HlopheCebo commented:

“But you must still respect our laws.”

@Nthosago said:

“The Zimbabwean government must stop mollycoddling South Africa and take its citizens back and create a better place for them! Period! We can't breathe.”

@ZoobanSingh posted:

“When cogent factors for the mess in Zimbabwe are ignored by the South African government, ZANU-PF can exploit the situation using emotive factors. It’s the nature of politicking, not the affairs of state. Mbeki was soft then. Now, the ANC seems soft in the head!”

Zimbabwe Exiles Forum defends Dr Phophi Ramathuba, says her comments are not xenophobic

Previously Briefly News reported that the Zimbabwe Exiles Forum has broken its silence on Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s rant to a foreign national awaiting surgery at a Bela-Bela hospital. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread anger.

However, the forum has defended the MEC, saying her comments were not xenophobic but highlighted the truth. During an interview with eNCA, the forum’s Tino Mambeu said it would be unfair to call Ramathuba’s comments xenophobic.

Mambeu said South Africa could not continue taking on Zimbabwe’s problems. He called for an end to the country’s dependence on South Africa.

Source: Briefly News