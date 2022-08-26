Gayton McKenzie has added the Patriotic Alliance to the growing list of Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's supporters

The party released a statement saying that it would not jump on the bandwagon of outrage against Dr Ramathuba

The Limpopo Health MEC landed in hot water when a video of her deriding a sick Zimabawean patient went viral on Twitter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said his party will not jump on the bandwagon of outrage towards Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Image; Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & @phophiramathuba/Twitter

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO - Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has come out to defend Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Limpopo Health MEC, as the calls for her to step down intensify.

Ramathuba has been the topic of debate this week after a video of her scolding a Zimbabwean patient went viral on social media. The MEC said that illegal immigrants are overburdening the public healthcare system in Limpopo.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance condemned Ramathuba for her comments saying she is afrophobic and called for her to be given the axe, TimesLIVE reported.

McKenzie and the PA have backed Ramthuba, saying she's a true leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The party released a statement that said they would not jump on the bandwagon of outrage toward the Limpopo health MEC.

In the statement, McKenzie claimed that he shared in Ramathuba’s sentiment that illegal immigrants are straining government services.

McKenzie wrote:

“They are far from the only problem besetting our country, but to try to downplay the scale of the problem is something that seems only to be done by those privileged enough to afford medical aid and private healthcare.”

The PA leader also condemned the EFF and DA for calling for Ramathuba’s dismissal. He said both parties must try competing with illegal immigrants for access to services and entry-level jobs before they criticise the MEC who dared to speak up.

The health department defended Ramathuba, saying her comments were not xenophobic but acknowledged that Ramathuba should not have addressed the patient in that manner.

South Africans weigh in on the Patriotic Alliances statement in support of Dr Ramathuba

South Africans are on both sides of the debate, with some saying the PA and Ramathuba are showing leadership, while others say what the MEC did was wrong.

@DeeMakhubo added:

“Well we can refuse them healthcare if they refuse to pay. I am in agreement with everything else. Hands off Dr Phophi.”

@llpot commented:

“Let people talk, and they show you who they are. Shouting and humiliating a sick person is your standard. The MEC will not be allowed to blame foreigners for her corruption, failures, mismanagement and incompetence.”

Former Malawian President adds her voice to debate sparked by Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calls out African leaders

Previously Briefly News reported that Former Malawian President Joyce Banda has joined in the debate that Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phopi Ramathuba unintentionally ignited earlier this week.

Banda said that African leaders need to address the issues in their own countries and focus on serving their citizens rather than occupying leadership roles.

SABC News reported that Banda said the main issues African countries face are poverty and youth unemployment, which each country needs to find solutions to.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News