April Kimble is an American film and music producer who rose to fame as the celebrity wife of Lyle Lovett. Lyle Lovett is an American singer-songwriter, composer, and actor known for his distinctive musical style that blends elements of country, folk, jazz, and Americana.

Lyle and Kimble attend the celebration of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, on October 21, 2010, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Apart from being a producer and a celebrity wife, April Kimble is also a mother to twins; a son and a daughter. They have been married for over two decades. However, the couple's colossal age gap has been a topic of discussion, with fans enquiring how they married, where they met and their age difference.

April Kimble's profiles and bio

Full name April Kimble Birth date January 7, 1975 Age 48 years (As of 2023) Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Profession Producer Country United States Horoscope Capricorn Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) Weight 53 kg (Approx) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Lyle Lovett Social media Twitter (X) Famous as Lyle Lovett's wife

How old is April Kimble?

The celebrity wife, April Kimble (age 48 years as of 2023) was born in the United States of America on January 7, 1975. She holds American nationality.

What is April Kimble's height?

Kimble measures 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 53 kg. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Lovett and Kimble attended the Annenberg Space for Photography Opening Celebration at the Annenberg Space for Photography on May 22, 2014, in Century City, California. Photo by JB Lacroix

Who is the mother of Lyle Lovett's twins?

April is the mother of Lovett's twins. April Kimble's children were born on June 12, 2017, the year they married.

What is the age difference between April and Lyle Lovett?

April and Lyle have a considerable age difference of 18 years. Lovett was already in his 60s, and April was in her 40s when they married.

What does April Kimble do?

Besides being a celebrity wife, she is a movie and music producer. Some of the remarkable films she has produced are Kilimanjaro and Jess + Moss. She also worked as a music advisor and manager for several movies, including The Dry Land, Seven Days in Utopia and Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best.

Lyle and April during the 26th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, United States. Photo by Jeff Snyder

April Kimble's husband

Lyle Lovett is an American singer-songwriter, composer, and actor born November 1, 1957, in Klein, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University, where he studied journalism and German, but his passion for music continued to grow. He began performing in local venues and started gaining attention for his unique blend of country, folk, and other musical influences.

Lyle Lovett's songs

His music often features witty and thought-provoking lyrics and unique vocal delivery. He gained recognition in the late 1980s and early 1990s with critically acclaimed albums. Here are some of his well-known songs:

You Can't Resist It

Nobody Knows Me

Give Back My Heart

I Loved You Yesterday

North Dakota

Private Conversation"

Farther Down the Line

Don't Touch My Hat

The Road to Ensenada

Walk Through the Bottomland

All Downhill

White Boy Lost in the Blues

Awards

In addition to his music career, Lyle Lovett has appeared in various films and television shows. He has received multiple Grammy Awards for his musical work and has a dedicated fan base that appreciates his genre-blending approach to songwriting and performing.

Lovett & His Large Band performed at Stern Grove on July 09, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Photo by Steve Jennings

How did Lyle Lovett meet his wife?

The two met at a newscasting event, and it was love at first sight. The couple started dating in 1997 and engaged in 2003. Lyle Lovett and April Kimble solemnized their union on February 4, 2017, in Harris County, Texas. They have been together for more than two decades, and their bond seems stronger than ever.

Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts

April Kimble is Lyle's second wife. He was previously married to actress Julia Roberts. The two were married from June 1993 to March 1995, and their relationship garnered significant media attention due to their differing public personas.

Julia Roberts is an American actress and one of the most well-known and accomplished figures in the entertainment industry. Beyond her acting career, Julia Roberts is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts and advocacy work.

Who are the twins of Lyle Lovett's family?

Lyle and April share twins, a son and a daughter, from their marital relationship. They gave birth to their children the same year as their wedding, in 2017. Details about April Kimble's twins have not been provided.

April Kimble's photos

April and her husband, Lyle, are always spotted together at different events. Below are their unique photos:

1. Looking gorgeous

April is the mother of Lovett's twins. Photo by Charles Eshelman

Lyle and fiancee April attend the 12th annual Forces for Nature gala benefit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on April 15, 2010, in New York City.

2. Stunning

The couple started dating in 1997 and engaged in 2003. Photo by Peter Kramer

Lovett and April at the Rockefeller Center Motorcycle Show opening night bash on May 19, 2004, in New York City.

3. Lovely couple

Lyle Lovett and April Kimble solemnized their union on February 4, 2017, in Harris County, Texas. Photo by Nancy Ostertag

Lovett and Kimble at the 30th annual Kennedy Center honours on December 2, 2007, in Washington, DC.

What is April Kimble's net worth?

Her net worth has not been reviewed, but presumably, she has a hefty worth from her career as a music and film producer. Her husband, Lyle Lovett, has a net worth of $20 million.

Above is a summary of April Kimble's biography and everything you need to know about the celebrity spouse. April's husband, Lyle Lovett, is a professional singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer from the United States.

