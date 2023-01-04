What happened to Teri DeBarge: Here is everything you need to know

Despite being the wife of the late Bobby DeBarge, Teri DeBarge has one of the most grounded and private lives. Bobby was the lead vocalist of the Motown R&B group, Switch, and he was well known for his falsetto singing. Unfortunately, the singer died of AIDS six years after their wedding, leaving behind two sons. However, how much do you know about his wife, Teri DeBarge?

Teri is a renowned American producer who rose to prominence in the 1990s for being married to a celebrity. Even though her life remains mysterious, her biography sheds light on unknown facts about her.

Teri DeBarge's profile summary and bio

Full name Teri DeBarge Nickname Teri Place of birth USA Age 60 years old (2022) Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 60kg Eye colour Black Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Marital status Widow Late spouse Bobby DeBarge Children Christian and Bobby DeBarge Jr. Grandchildren Lily Rose, Zoe Paige, and Noah DeBarge Famous for Being the wife of lead singer Bobby DeBarge Profession Producer, filmmaking Movies Unsung, Bobby DeBarge Story Net worth $5 million Current residence Los Angeles

Teri DeBarge's age

Teri was born in the United States of America; however, her exact date of birth and zodiac sign are yet to be disclosed to the public. Her age is estimated to be 60 years old as of 2022. The producer holds American nationality with White ethnicity.

Education

Information about the producer's educational background is yet to be disclosed to the public. She also prefers to keep details about her family behind the curtains.

Who was Bobby DeBarge married to?

Teri and Bob met when she was Fifteen years old, and he was in his early 30s. On December 10, 1990, they officially got married. The couple had a good life and enjoyed each other's company. Sadly, their marriage only lasted six years because on August 16, 1995, Bobby died of HIV. He was buried in Garfield Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Before his death, he had been sentenced to five years imprisonment for drug trafficking charges. While in prison, Bob revealed having contracted HIV.

Does Bobby DeBarge have kids?

With Teri, Bob had two sons, Christian and Bobby DeBarge Jr. Currently, Christian is married to an Asian woman and they have children together. He creates cartoons with anime, and the family music is a passion for their younger son, Bobby Jr. Like his father, he sings with a falsetto. He makes music with his cousins Andrew, Kristinia, and Eldra. Through them, Bobby's musical legacy remains 27 years after his death.

Who did Bobby DeBarge date?

It is rumored that Bobby was not straight. While he was married to Teri, he was also in a relationship with Tony, a gay man. They lived in a condo in California for three years before his demise. Unfortunately, Tony also died of AIDS. Bob was also in a relationship with Michael Jackson's sister, La Toya Jackson. It is believed that she influenced the famous song I Call Your Name.

Before getting married to Bobby, Teri was in a relationship with Randy, but they parted ways citing irreconcilable differences. The producer also had an affair with EL, Bobby's brother, after the death of her husband.

Teri DeBarge now

Bobby DeBarge's wife is now a famous and talented producer. She has produced several TV programs and movies about her deceased husband. In 2008, she produced the TV program, Unsung, which was about influential R&B and Soul Gospel singers. In the same year, she also produced the film Overlooked.

Teri produced the Bobby DeBarge Story in 2009, which talked about the life story of Bobby. Who played Teri DeBarge? Laila Odom played her role in the movie.

Teri DeBarge's net worth

From her successful career as a producer, Teri's net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 2022.

Social media

There are no verified social media handles belonging to Teri. However, a few of Teri DeBarge's pictures surfaced online, depicting she prefers life away from public scrutiny.

Despite the controversy surrounding her marriage with Bobby, Teri DeBarge has created a name for herself in the Hollywood film industry. Her natural talent and zeal make her a figure to watch out for.

