15 best Nollywood movies of all time: greatest films to watch

The Nigerian film industry is known globally for producing Nollywood movies, also known as Naija films. The history of the industry dates back to the late 19th century. Over 2,500 films are released annually in this industry, and some are a must-watch in 2023.

Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is ranked the second-largest film production industry globally after Hollywood. There are thousands of Nollywood movies to watch in 2023.

Best Nollywood movies of all time

Below are some of the top-rated Naija films of all time. They are exciting to watch, and numerous people have watched them more than once.

15. Osuofia in London

Rating: 6.7

6.7 Year: 2003

2003 Director: Kingsley Ogoro

Kola Munis, Emeka Obiakonwa, and Kingsley Ogoro wrote Osuofia in London. The film is about Osuofia, a man who lives in rural south-eastern Nigeria. One day, he receives the news of his brother's death in London.

He inherits all his brother's money and travels to the United Kingdom. In London, city slickers try to take advantage of him after becoming wealthy.

14. Oracle

Year: 1998

1998 Director: Andy Amenechi

Oracle is one of the best Nollywood movies of all time. The film stars Ejike Asiegbu, Peter Bunor, and Pete Edochie.

In the movie, gangsters known for terrorising people are dared to steal the mask of Okpakiri. They embark on a mission to steal it, but is it right to steal from the spirits?

13. Vuga

Year: 2000

2000 Director: Simi Opeodu

Chiwetalu Agu, Segun Arinze, and Regina Askia are some of the stars in Vuga, which is one of the Nollywood movies to watch in 2023.

The film tells a tale of a sturdy man who lives in the village. He has the ability to save his community from terror.

12. Phone Swap

Rating: 6.4

6.4 Year: 2012

2012 Director: Kunle Afolayan

While Phone Swap is not one of the latest Nollywood movies, it is a must-watch in 2023. Nse Ikpe-Etim, Wale Ojo, and Joke Silva feature in this production.

In Phone Swap, Mary, a fashion designer, and Akin, her arrogant boss, swap their phones accidentally in a busy airport. Each has to carry out the other's assignments.

11. Fifty

Rating: 6.1

6.1 Year: 2015

2015 Director: Biyi Bandele

Fifty is one of the Naija movies you should watch soon. The script was written by Kemi Adesoye, Bola Agbaje, and Biyi Bandele.

The plot revolves around four Nigerian women at the peak of their careers. They must balance their careers with their personal lives and family.

10. October 1

Rating: 6.4

6.4 Year: 2014

2014 Director: Kunle Afolayan

Tunde Babalola wrote October 1, a production starring Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, and Ademola Adedoyin. The production is set in 1960 as Nigeria prepares for independence from the British.

At the time, a serial killer repeatedly targets young women. An experienced detective embarks on a mission to discover and arrest the killer.

9. Lionheart

Rating: 5.7

5.7 Year: 2018

2018 Director: Genevieve Nnaji

Renowned Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji wrote, directed, and starred in Lionheart. This 2018 production is one of the Nollywood movies on YouTube.

The film is about a young woman who pulls up her socks and runs a company in a male-dominated industry. She does her best to prove her worth to her father and the world.

8. Rattle Snake

Rating: 7.8

7.8 Year: 1995

1995 Director: Amaka Igwe

In Rattle Snake, Ahanna's father passes away, and his mother unwillingly abandons him. He is forced to grow up quickly and take care of his siblings.

He plots revenge against his wicked uncle. In the meantime, he engages in petty crime to earn a living.

7. The Figurine

Rating: 4.4

4.4 Year: 209

209 Director: Kunle Afolayan

Wale Adebayo, Kate Adepegba, and Kunle Afolayan are some of the stars in The Figurine. The film is about two friends and a girl.

The friends' lives change when one of them discovers a mysterious figurine called Araromire. The figurine brings good luck and fortune to their lives.

6. Isoken

Rating: 6.5

6.5 Year: 2017

2017 Director: Jadesola Osiberu

Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, and Marc Rhys are among the stars in Isoken. Isoken is a beautiful and successful 34-year-old woman.

Her family and community are worried because she is not married at 34. Her mother orchestrates meeting with Osaze, who she considers the ultimate Edo man for her daughter.

5. The Bling Lagosians

Rating: 6.6

6.6 Year: 2019

2019 Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters

The Bling Lagosians is one of the must-watch Nigerian movies. It stars Gbenga Titiloye, Elvina Ibru, and Osas Ighodaro.

The movie is about members of the Holloway family who work on solving their problems. They also prepare for the year's biggest social event, i.e., Mopelola's party.

4. Living in Bondage

Rating: 7.0

7.0 Year: 1992

1992 Director: Chris Obi Rapu

Kenneth Nnebue and Okey Ogunjiofor are the screenplay writers for Living in Bondage. In this production, a down-and-out businessman uses witchcraft to get ahead of the rest.

3. King of Boys

Rating: 6.1

6.1 Year: 2018

2018 Director: Kemi Adetiba

Sola Sobowale, Remilekun Reminisce Safaru, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington are some of the stars of King of Boys. The film centres around the life of an astute businesswoman.

The powerful businesswoman's political ambitions are threatened by her underworld connections. She goes through a power struggle that could potentially cost her everything.

2. Confusion Na Wa

Rating: 7.1

7.1 Year: 2013

2013 Director: Kenneth Gyang

Confusion Na Wa is a dark comedy-drama about a group of strangers whose lives become intertwined within 24 hours. Their union comes after finding a phone owned by Emeka.

They read through the contents and decide to blackmail Emeka. A series of events leads to their downfall.

1. Igodo

Rating: 7.8

7.8 Year: 1999

1999 Directors: Andy Amenechi and Don Pedro Obaseki

Sam Dede, Amaechi Muonagor, and Charles Okafor are some of the stars in Igodo. The film centres around the lives of seven ferocious warriors.

The warriors are sent to the land of the living dead on a mission. They must find a specific weapon that can save their community from an unbreakable curse.

Which is the best Nigerian movie?

The best Naija films of all time include Igodo, Confusion Na Wa, King of Boys, Living in Bondage, The Bling Lagosians, Isoken, The Figurine, Rattle Snake, and Lionheart.

What is the highest-grossing Nigerian movie?

Some of the top-grossing Naija films of all time are Omo Ghetto; The Saga, The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, Chief Daddy, and Sugar Rush.

Are Nollywood movies on Netflix?

Yes, if you have been wondering where to download Nollywood movies, you can access some on Netflix. You can download them for later viewing on your phone or another device.

Which is the best Nollywood movies download site in 2023?

The best site to download Nollywood movies is one that is legal, e.g., Netflix. Note that some sites may require a subscription fee.

There are thousands of Nollywood movies to watch today. We hope you get the chance to watch the best ones of all time from the list explored above.

