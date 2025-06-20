A South African content creator shared her weekly R10,000 grocery shopping trip at Checkers, explaining how earning in dollars makes this lifestyle possible

The woman spent R6,600 on her total groceries and shared why she chooses to stay in South Africa because her dollar earnings stretch much further than they would in America

Mzansi reacted with shock at the weekly grocery budget, with many saying they survive on R1,500 per month for their entire families

A South African woman has left social media users stunned after sharing her weekly R10,000 grocery shopping routine at Checkers.

Content creator @just_a_mompreneurrsa posted the video on the 19th of June, inviting viewers to join her shopping trip and explaining why spending this amount feels easy for her.

The woman, who runs an online business teaching digital marketing, explained that earning in dollars allows her to live a luxurious lifestyle in South Africa. During her shopping trip, she filled her trolley with fresh produce, including fish, ginger, garlic, broccoli, meat, chicken, and various snacks for her family.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Yes! Girl math 😂"

She stated that many items she wanted weren't available in the store, meaning her usual spending could be even higher. The content creator also shared that she only feeds her children organic and fresh food, avoiding anything processed or from the shelf for her toddler and baby.

After checkout, her total came to R6,600, though she mentioned this was lower than her usual R10,000 weekly budget. She explained that earning in a stronger currency like dollars means she can afford a lifestyle in South Africa that would be impossible if she moved to America and earned the same amount there.

Mzansi reacts to luxury spending

Social media users flooded the comments with disbelief at the weekly grocery budget.

@Babsie wrote:

"Bathong, there are people who buy 10k groceries 'a week,' lapho siphila ngo 1500 the whole month."

@carollejoubert shared:

"Our grocery budget is R1000 a month 😂😭😭 People earning 4500 a month salary."

@zamam pleaded:

"My time to do shopping without comparing prices will locate me in Jesus name 😢😢😢"

@MPUMEH responded:

"We are 5, we survive with R1500 the whole month, you are 🙌"

@LesediLista joked:

"The is no way I can buy 10k groceries a week and still be in shape and look good like you 😭😭😭"

Rising costs hit ordinary families

According to Stats SA, annual consumer price inflation was 3.2% in February 2025, with food and non-alcoholic beverages contributing significantly to rising costs. The main contributors to inflation were housing and utilities at 4.4%, food and beverages at 2.8%, and restaurant services at 4.6%.

The statistics show that ordinary South African families are feeling the pinch as grocery prices continue to climb. Food prices have increased, with processed foods rising by 3.3% and items like hot beverages jumping by 14.6% annually.

For most South Africans earning in rands, a R10,000 weekly grocery budget is an impossible luxury. The inflation data reveals that families across different income brackets are struggling with rising living costs, making basic groceries increasingly expensive.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

