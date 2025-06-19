A young mother shared her detailed medical expenses after giving birth via C-section at a Mediclinic private hospital

The breakdown shows global obstetric care with C-section, hospital fees, and additional charges for anaesthesia and paediatrician services

South Africans reacted with mixed emotions in the comments, with some sharing their own expensive private hospital experiences, while others defended free government hospitals

A woman shared a video showing how much she paid to give birth at a private hospital.

A new mother has left South Africans stunned after revealing exactly how much she paid to give birth at a private hospital.

Content creator @mama_reign1 posted a detailed breakdown on 18th June with the caption:

"Having a child ain't cheap. Lol!"

The video shows her beautiful private hospital room, tender moments with her newborn baby, and the infant peacefully sleeping in the hospital bassinet before revealing the eye-watering costs. Her first hospital group visit cost R1,850, followed by five monthly visits at R1,300 each. The global obstetric care package, including the C-section, came to R24,000, with additional fees for the anaesthesia at R5,000 and paediatrician services at R1,080.

Private hospitals offer enhanced comfort, cleanliness, and medical care that many families find worth the hefty price tag. These facilities provide superior amenities for mothers, babies, doctors, and nursing staff, with state-of-the-art equipment and personalised attention that's often unavailable in public healthcare settings.

The total hospital fee for the C-section delivery reached R33,200, bringing her complete medical bill to R74,030. This amount reflects the comprehensive care package that includes prenatal monitoring, surgical delivery, post-operative care, and newborn medical services.

Mzansi debates healthcare choices

The revealing video has generated thousands of reactions from South Africans sharing their own birthing experiences and financial struggles.

@Sunflower 🌻 questioned:

"Why do private hospitals like di C-section? Is it for the money?"

@trudyjama shared:

"Not having medical aid is tough, we paid 70K last month for ours then baby was admitted at NICU and we now have a bill of 126K over and above the 70k we paid"

@AmosMavundla simply stated:

"Free at government hospital"

@Masego Sibanda revealed:

"If I had that amount, I wouldn't even think twice 😭😭 The drama that surrounds public hospitals, the other day the nurse started yelling at me telling me to go back to Zim because my surname is "Sibanda"😫🙄... Why do we have to get such bad treatment?"

International comparison reveals shocking costs

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa's private hospital prices are surprisingly high compared to other countries. Private voluntary health insurance in South Africa accounts for 41.8% of total health spending, covering only 16% of the population, making it one of the most expensive healthcare systems globally.

The research shows that South African private hospital prices rank among the least affordable internationally, with costs comparable to countries like France, UK, and Germany despite having much lower average incomes.

This pricing structure means private healthcare remains out of reach for approximately 90% of South Africans, even those with higher incomes, creating a divide between public and private medical care access.

