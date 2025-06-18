An Afrikaner fitness content creator shared his shock after spending R110,000 just on aluminium windows during his home renovation project

Stefan admitted he didn't expect premium windows to cost so much and revealed he's already R400,000 deep into the renovation with his pocket hurting

The viral TikTok video sparked conversations about the high cost of home improvements and whether aluminium windows are worth the premium price

An Afrikaner farmer shared a video showing how much it cost him to install aluminium windows in his house. Images: @stefangetsyoufit

An Afrikaner farmer and fitness content creator has gone viral after sharing his expensive lesson about home renovations that left his wallet crying.

Stefan, known as TikTok content creator @stefangetsyoufit on TikTok, posted a video on 22 April explaining how he made a costly mistake during his house renovation project. The content creator, who usually shares fitness tips and lifestyle advice, decided to replace all his old windows with brand new aluminium ones, thinking he was making a smart upgrade.

In the honest video, Stefan warned others not to follow his example, explaining how he spent a whopping R110,000 just on aluminium windows. He admitted that whilst the premium windows look amazing, especially the feature window in his gym and the stunning corner window, he was completely unprepared for the massive price tag that came with them.

The video was shared with the caption "Grownup life is expensive! But i looooove my windows😍" showing his mixed feelings about the costly purchase.

Stefan revealed that the aluminium windows were just one part of his renovation project, and he's already spent close to R400,000 on the entire house makeover. The fitness enthusiast jokingly begged for help, saying the mounting costs were seriously hurting his pocket. His honest admission about the financial strain struck a chord with many viewers who have faced similar renovation surprises.

A farmer shared some advice when it comes to renovating one's home, stating that the price has been hurting his pocket. Images: @stefangetsyoufit

Mzansi reacts to the price

Viewers flooded the comments with their own renovation experiences and advice:

@chiggie warned:

"As someone in the aluminium industry, I can say you've been taken for a ride 😭Could never be R110k my friend."

@networkn asked:

"Please tell me they were at least double glazed?"

@theboogidan related:

"Me after paying 470k for a new roof on a 150 year old house whos windows and doors also need replacing 😭"

@andshedid wondered:

"How these younger millennials can afford house 😵"

@gaximerio cecil magu joked:

"Can I come and buy old windows?"

@sweetgirl encouraged:

"110k for the whole house sounds reasonable, big beautiful house there😍"

Why aluminium windows cost so much

According to Curma, aluminium windows are expensive for several important reasons that justify their premium pricing. The material itself is costly to produce because making aluminium requires significant energy, making it more expensive than plastic or wood alternatives. The manufacturing process involves advanced engineering, with aluminium profiles shaped through specialized extrusion machinery and precision welding.

Modern aluminium windows also include energy-efficient features like thermal break technology, double glazing, and low-E glass that improve insulation but add to production costs. The powder coating process that gives aluminium windows their durability and weather resistance also increases manufacturing expenses.

However, the investment often pays off in the long run because aluminium windows can last over 40 years compared to uPVC windows that typically need replacement after 20-25 years. They're also 100% recyclable, weather-resistant, and provide better security than cheaper alternatives.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

