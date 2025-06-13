A South African woman shared her incredible home transformation journey, showing how she purchased a rundown double-storey pink house and completely renovated it

The house went from having missing doors, broken windows, and crumbling concrete to featuring sleek aluminium folding doors, new tiles, and beautiful artwork in the garden area

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise and inspiration, asking for contractor details and celebrating her achievement through faith

A woman shared a video showing the home she bought and what it looked like after renovation. Images: @tshepishooo

Source: AFP

A South African woman has left social media users amazed after sharing her incredible home renovation journey on TikTok.

Content creator @tshepishooo documented her transformation of a rundown double-storey pink house that she purchased on a large plot of land. The property was initially in terrible condition with missing doors, no garage door, broken windows, crumbling concrete walls, and an unkempt lawn that made the entire house look abandoned.

The woman shared her vision to transform the disaster into a modern dream home with her unique design ideas. Her video, posted on 12th June, showed the dramatic before and after scenes with the caption:

"Work in progress, Philippians 4:13" along with tags thanking various suppliers including @TBM Aluminium and Steel windows, @Tiles4all, @Point Hardware, and @Leroy Merlin for materials.

The transformation is breathtaking. The renovated home now features a beautiful patio area, modern aluminium windows, and impressive sliding folding doors that she calls "palace doors." The exterior concrete has been completely redone, everything has been repainted, and new tiles have been installed on the roof.

A small gardening area with artwork has been added, and all the old doors and windows have been replaced with large, modern folding doors that give the property a completely different look.

An old pink home was transformed into a modern dream paradise. Images: @tshepishooo

Source: TikTok

SA celebrates renovation success

South Africans rushed to the comment section to celebrate the woman's incredible achievement:

@aiwiththolang🇿🇦 asked:

"Stunning, please tell me how you got reliable contractors?"

@MsLebza praised:

"People who did the work are visionaries!"

@miyanicollections gushed:

"Love a good fixer-upper. Incredible work 🔥🔥"

@Kemistree wrote:

"You have transformed this house into a masterpiece. I've never been so happy for someone I don't even know. You are an inspiration 👏👏👏 WELL DONE!"

@Human wondered:

"That must have cost the price of the house!"

@Deebaby🧚🏾‍♀️ shared:

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me🙏🏾🥹My favourite scripture in the whole bible! God bless you, sisi, you're doing big things, may God strengthen you on your journey and bless you🤍"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Benefits of buying fixer-uppers

According to Property24, buying a fixer-upper instead of a move-in-ready home can offer many advantages. Fixer-upper properties typically have lower purchase prices, making them more accessible for buyers on a budget. They also offer unlimited customisation potential, allowing owners to choose finishes, materials, and layouts that suit their taste and needs.

Fixer-upper properties can be bought at lower prices because they're not high on buyers' desirability lists. This creates opportunities for first-time buyers to enter the property market. The freedom to put your creative spin on renovations means you can bring your vision to life, reassign rooms for different purposes, and even flip the property for profit.

3 other stories of home transformations

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator who shared his nearly finished modern home with sleek architectural design, but the total cost of his dream build left South Africans speechless.

recently reported on a content creator who shared his nearly finished modern home with sleek architectural design, but the total cost of his dream build left South Africans speechless. A Gauteng man documented his money-saving journey to build his own space using affordable materials, though his innovative building method raised questions about long-term durability.

A Cape Town woman from the Cape Flats announced her property purchase in the Netherlands with ambitious building plans, but her connection to the project has a surprising personal twist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News