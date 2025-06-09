Content creator @urbaneeddie_ shared a video of his nearly finished modern home on Sunday, showing off the sleek architectural design that's been months in the making

The house features contemporary global design elements with charcoal and grey paint, clean lines, and sophisticated modern styling that's taking over architecture worldwide

South Africans flooded the comments with praise and inspiration, saying his building journey motivated them to pursue their own dream homes

One gentleman shared a video showing his home-building progress that's inspiring Mzansi.

A young man's dream home has become the talk of social media after he shared his building progress that's been inspiring thousands of South Africans.

Content creator @urbaneeddie_, who regularly posts personal content on his TikTok page, gave followers a tour of his nearly completed modern house on Sunday, 8th June.

The video was captioned:

"Spending the Sunday Kwam."

The house showcases everything that makes modern architecture so appealing in today's world. From the front view, you can see clean lines, sharp edges, and unique contemporary styling that feels both sophisticated and welcoming. The exterior is painted in striking charcoal and grey tones with hints of white, creating a colour palette that's both bold and timeless.

Although the interior still needs decorating and furnishing, the main structure is complete with windows, doors, waterproofing, and exterior painting, all finished. @urbaneeddie_ has been documenting his entire building journey on TikTok, and this latest update shows just how far he's come in creating his dream space.

A young man shared a video showing how far he has come with his home-building journey. Images: @urbaneeddie

Why modern architecture works in SA

Modern architecture has been gaining popularity in South Africa for good reasons. According to Veld Architects, this style makes perfect sense for our climate and lifestyle. The open, airy layouts work brilliantly in our hot weather, while the use of local, sustainable materials is better for the environment.

Modern homes also offer flexibility that traditional designs can't match. With more South Africans working from home since Covid-19, the free-flowing spaces allow homes to adapt to changing needs. The style celebrates architecture as an art form, encouraging creative collaborations between artists and engineers to build something truly special.

For young South Africans like @urbaneeddie_, modern architecture represents a fresh start, a way to build homes that reflect their personalities while being practical for modern living.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA reacts to the dream home progress

The video went viral with over 18,700 likes and more than 200 comments from inspired viewers:

@Lapresh shared:

"Today I put windows and doors. And I must say I'm proud of myself... You inspire me every day. 👌"

@peacemasina61 gushed:

"This guy just inspired everyone to build a beautiful home. What a blessing ☺️☺️"

@Righteous_sin wrote:

"I wish I could build like this, on my own pace, but I am pressured. 😭"

@Tlhago Khumo added:#

"I just love how he's so disciplined, doing everything in order. You can tell he's not gonna move in with it half done. This taught me patience 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

@fifi commented:

"Lord, please hear my prayers 🙏🙏 You have the most beautiful home, sir 👌❤️"

@phiwe_precious25 celebrated:

"To us who've been here to witness the progress 🙌🏼🥂"

