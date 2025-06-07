A helper at a high-end estate had Mzansi in stitches after casually finding an odd spot to dry clothes she had washed

The video, posted on TikTok, showed baby clothes hung out around the building, instead of the estate's designated laundry area.

Social media users found the whole scene hilarious, applauding the helper for ignoring the estate's rules and going straight for sunshine

Most of the time, following rules is the best thing to do, but when it comes to laundry, one has to think outside the box or stay with damp clothes, especially in winter.

A woman, TikTok user @mjaydimples, posted a hilarious video that left South Africans giggling, showing baby clothes on a mansion’s upstairs balcony lined up, without a care in the world.

The balcony is turned into a washing line

The clip shows a stunning luxury estate with baby clothes such as onesies and tiny socks hanging proudly along the upper balcony railing. The new helper chose sunshine over style, making sure the baby's clothes were dry for the next outfit change. The gorgeous glass balcony may be for aesthetics, but today it looks like a baby's clothing store.

Mzansi reacts to the balcony post

Social media users couldn’t contain their amusement, praising the helper for being an OG and not stressing over the fancy estate setup. Many said she was all of us when we just wanted laundry to dry quickly and efficiently. Some said she should have been told the rules, but still found the balcony hanging spot hilarious. Others, however, were worried that the owner would be fined by the Body Corporate, saying estates around Waterfall have strict rules that should always be followed.

User @reabetswe said:

"There’s no way you’re not getting a fine or warning here 😂."

User @SeroMash added:

"Buy your helper a dryer,🤣 how is she supposed to dry all baby clothes in winter?"

User @G_yls asked:

"I don't live in an estate, but are they extremely strict with this kind of thing? Or do they warn you first before a fine 😂?"

User @xoske joked:

"That will be me at Eye of Africa one day."

User @Y.N added:

"😭 I’m sure the estate group chat is very loud."

User Khaby recaps said:

"They have the weirdest ways to do things but they are also the most effective 🤞."

User @ethokuhle1987 commented:

"😂 My kind of nanny."

