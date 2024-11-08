A young lady joined an agency that uses technology to link people who require cleaning services from their highly-trained staff for their homes

The lady named Dimakato Mokoena shared how the agency has helped make her life easy and comfortable

The domestic worker hun has also managed to look after her family since working with

A local hun working for Sweepsouth shared her motivation to work hard. Image: Supplied

In 2021, a young lady struggled to find employment and decided to improve her life: she joined a leading tech platform for in-home services called Sweep South.

Sweepsouth is a company formed in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alan Ribic after they struggled to find good home cleaning services.

To date, the Sweepsouth app has over 1.2 million workers registered to provide services such as gardening, washing the dishes, cleaning the house and garage, ironing clothes, washing the car, and many other home services.

Since joining Sweepsouth, Dimakatso has managed to enrol at Unisa for a Higher Certificate in Economics and Management Sciences. With flexible working hours, she has enough time for her work, family, and studies.

Speaking about her work, she said:

“Working as a domestic worker has helped me support my family in ways I didn’t think possible. The flexibility it offers me has also meant I am able to mentor my younger sister, be more present in her life by helping her make informed career decisions.”

To Dimakatso, her job is not only about the financial reward as she also loves making clients through her immaculate work

“Creating a clean, welcoming home is about giving people a space to recharge. My goal is to help my clients feel calm and energised when they come home. It’s fulfilling to know I’m making a difference in their lives.”

