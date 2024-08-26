After obtaining a degree in finance, a young woman shared that she works as a domestic worker

She uploaded two pictures on her TikTok account showing herself in her graduation attire vs herself in her work uniform

Members of the online community took to the post's comment section to show the woman their support

A young woman with a degree in finance shared she now works as a domestic worker. Images: @lebohang_matela

Source: TikTok

Education opens doors to a brighter future. However, despite having a degree, finding a job that matches our qualifications is not always guaranteed.

A different route to the future

Lebohang Matela, a Lesotho-born woman who studied at Botha University, took to her TikTok account (@lebohang_matela) to share that what she studied is different from the job she finds herself in.

She uploaded two pictures of herself in a post. One image showed her as a graduate, while the other showed her in her domestic worker uniform.

Take a look at the pictures below where Lebohang shared what she studied vs what she's doing now:

Lebohang shared life as a graduate compared to the work she does now. Images: @lebohang_matela

Source: TikTok

Internet users show their support

People on the internet quickly showed the woman love after she shared that her job did not align with her studies.

@teddyburndagrass said to Lebohang:

"Hang in there. Your current situation doesn’t determine your future."

@koramc6 also added positivity in the comment section:

"Only temporary. As you work in that role, polish up your skills in the job you are targeting. One day, you will find your job."

@firm_roots provided a suggestion for the young woman:

"I think it's time to look for opportunities overseas."

Lebohang responded:

"I'm always trying that out, but with no hope. I just need to be faithful and push harder."

@lethabo_512 assured her that there was no shame in her journey to success:

"We all have to start somewhere, sweetie. Hang in there, my love."

@okkayy_27 told Lebohang to be thankful:

"Don't despise humble beginnings, count your blessings and name them one by one."

@clairegp2013 tried to let Lebohang know that she was not the only one who did not get her 'dream' job:

"If it's any consolation, most of us started in low-paying jobs after graduating. You will get something better in time. It's such experiences that make us better people."

Woman with agriculture degree works at Shoprite

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman working at Shoprite after obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

While some online users shared words of encouragement, others said there was nothing shameful about working at a supermarket, even though the woman had a degree in a field unrelated to her place of employment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News