Lady Du recently shared an inspiring story after the construction of her second beauty salon

The Amapiano sensation said she took a huge risk in 2022 and never looked back, and encouraged her followers to do the same

Mzansi was inspired by Lady Du's message and work ethic and encouraged her to keep going

Lady Du says she took a huge risk to build her new beauty salon, which worked in her favour. Images: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du is beaming with pride at the success of her new building project and shared an inspiring story of how everything came together.

Lady Du celebrates her business moves

One of the country's hardest-working artists, Lady Du, is not only a musician and entertainer, but she is also a self-sufficient businesswoman who chases after opportunities.

After Briefly News shared a glimpse into the construction of her second beauty salon, the singer posted that her project was complete and couldn't wait to share the great news.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She shared an inspiring story of how the building project came together, saying she took a huge risk in 2022 that eventually worked out in her favour. She noted that she is on the lookout for another building to add to her portfolio.

The Tjina hitmaker also encouraged artists to work smarter because the industry isn't easy to navigate, saying though she is broke, she is working hard to build her empire and knows that everything will fall into place:

"God knows our intentions and will give you what your heart desires; please be loyal to yourself! Success is not an easy road, and yes, we have broke days, too. Lol, I'm broke as we speak, trying to build more, but I know next year this time I'll be in a very good place financially. Use your fame and money wisely."

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's post

Netizens showed love to Lady Du and congratulated her on her new building:

South African actress, Lerato Mvelase, said:

"Truly is inspiring, congratulations!"

lunathimampofu wrote:

"God! Siya kubonga sthandwa! Keep shining."

ttmbha showed love to Lady Du:

"I'm so proud of you!

vusinova1 posted:

"Proud of you. Love you, mama!"

theeetraveller was inspired:

"I’m already inspired, sis, keep going. God’s got your back."

yondi_nxl responded:

"May God shine his light even brighter upon your dreams and your life. This is very inspiring."

Lady Du gifts herself new car

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's latest purchase of some fresh new wheels.

Mzansi showered her with congratulatory messages, saying it was well-deserved for all the hard work she puts in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News