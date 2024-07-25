South African musician and businesswoman Lady Du recently gifted herself with a nice brand-new VW car

The Wawa Beauty salon owner posted pictures of her new whip and of herself at the dealership

Many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for the Amapiano star Lady Du as she blesses herself with a nice gift for all her hard work.

Lady Du celebrates as she buys a new VW car

The South African businesswoman has a lot to celebrate this year. She recently shared that she would be opening her second Wawa La Beauty Salon soon and earlier shared on her Instagram page that she had bought herself a new set of wheels.

The musical artist who launched her upcoming book shared some snaps of her standing by her new car on social media and wrote:

"Every hardworking person deserves a reward. GOD DID, I'm finally learning to spoil myself abit more! The last slide is when i found out my second salon is done, i can finally get a break and spend my money. This one is a gift to self thank you to @volkswagen_westgate for making it soooo special for me. To Michael Chris Davidson thank you for helping me out. Picturez taken by my brother @siphosomething."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Lady Du

Many netizens congratulated the star on buying herself a new car:

iamnomfundomoh said:

"Congratulations mama."

lerato_mvelase wrote:

"Love it for you. You work too hard and you deserve it."

bridgetandlife responded:

"Congratulations. I have a hunch that it is a GTI. You like them fast!"

berenicephuthehang replied:

"Congratulations you deserve it, your achievements shouts volume, you are teaching us we respect you."

mayjack_sa mentioned:

"Hard work pays off, congratulations."

Lady Du shares business advice

