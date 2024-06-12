Lady Du announced her plans to launch a book to help artists understand the concepts of fame and business

The Amapiano sensation revealed that she's been working on the book for some time and says it will be worth the purchase

Mzansi showed love to Lady Du and admired her work ethic as they eagerly waited for the book launch

Lady Du is set to launch her book 'Fame or Business'. Images: ladydu_sa

Lady Du doesn't rest and always seems to have ideas for expanding her brand and growing her pockets. After sharing details for another beauty salon, the singer revealed plans to launch a book to teach young stars valuable lessons.

Lady Du announces book launch

When she's not making business moves, she shares pearls of wisdom to help youngsters navigate the industry, and it's clear that Lady Du's cup never runs dry.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Tjina hitmaker announced that she has been working on a book in its final stages.

The singer revealed that the book is constructed with research from 1912 to 2024, with help from "two of the best research authors in the country."

Lady Du also expressed her hope that the book Fame or Business will teach readers the difficulty of choosing between the contrasting worlds of the glitz and the grind.

"We really worked hard on it. I hope it helps teach you all the generations of music, how the world has transformed and how difficult it is to choose between fame and business.

"The biggest downfall of many artists is chasing fame without understanding the business."

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's announcement

Netizens admired Lady Du's work ethic and congratulated her on the book:

South African actress, Nozuko Ntshangase, was excited:

"Congratulations. I can’t wait to read your book!"

hope_mbhele congratulated Lady Du:

"Congratulations, mama!"

gabisilet was impressed:

"You are on another level."

rey_mashell wrote:

"Congratulations, sis! I can’t wait to get myself a copy."

ms__pale admired Lady Du:

"You inspire me."

Lady Du shares business advice

