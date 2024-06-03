South African amapiano musician and DJ Lady Du is set to open her second Wawa La Beauty Salon franchise in Vosloorus

The star posted a video of her in the new salon, showing the construction that is happening, and she also announced that she aims to employ 100 people this year

Many fans and followers of the star applauded her for wanting to make change and create jobs

Lady Du wants to employ 100 people by the end of this year. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

South African musician Lady Du received applause from many netizens with her current project.

Lady Du is set to open her 2nd Wawa La Beauty Salon

Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, made headlines not so long ago after she shared life lessons on the third anniversary of her suicide attempt.

Recently, the star shared on her Instagram page that she will be opening her second Wawa La Beauty Salon franchise in Vosloorus. She posted a video showing the progress of her second salon and mentioned that she aims to employ 100 people by the end of this year.

She wrote:

"My goal for this year is to have 100 employees. I’m currently on 32!!! Building my second franchise in vosloorus. I build salons from scratch, I own the properties so my employees earn a lot.

"I hire my staff based on their character and the skill they have. we are living in a country where opportunities are not given to people who have the potential of being great at something just because they are not “qualified” Not everyone comes from the same background."

See the post below:

Fans applaud Lady Du

Many netizens applauded the star for wanting to create jobs for those who are unemployed. See some of the comments below:

yoni_by_3sisters commented:

"God bless you more my beautiful cc."

_cphe_lele mentioned:

"Zinhle should take a page out of your book. You are a real role model.God bless you!"

zenzy_mabaso wrote:

"Thank you for creating a healthy environment for your employess."

thembi_mbonyana said:

"Oh my word, this is beautiful, God bless your heart sisi..This is inspiring to all business men and women."

wendysigwadi responded:

"This is beautiful sis you're doing amazing wish other businesses can be inspired by what you do."

mazuzenomzamo11 replied:

"May God give you strength."

Lady Du advises artists on music success

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du offered artists some much-needed advice on understanding how the music business works.

Lady Du cautioned up-and-coming artists against spending money on nonsensical luxury items. The singer also advised understanding contracts, stating the importance of reading and negotiating via text messages.

