Lady Du shared a life lesson after opening up about nearly ending her life in 2021

The Amapiano singer posted a heartfelt message thanking the ladies who saved her, motivating her followers to follow God's path

Mzansi showed love to Lady Du for sharing her story

Lady Du shared an inspiring message three years after her suicide attempt. Images: ladydu_sa

Lady Du is a living testimony of God's love. The Wishy Wishy hitmaker opened up about nearly taking her own life three years ago, saying God had been by her side ever since. The singer also showed love to the lady who saved her, who she hired in one of her businesses.

Lady Du opens up about attempting suicide

Lady Du recently celebrated 15 years of her hustle and consistency in the music industry. Now a successful business owner and chart-topping musician, the singer seems to have it all. But she says it never used to be that way.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du reflected on the third anniversary of her suicide attempt, saying she "was going through a lot in life" and wanted to end it once and for all.

She posted a photo of a young lady in Wawa La Beauty uniform, who Lady Du hired to run her salon after she and her sister saved her life in 2021:

"Three years ago on this day, I tried taking my life, and this young lady and her sister saved me. She now runs my business; it’s nothing compared to what she did for me, may God continue to bless her.

Lady Du went on to share a word with those who may be in a similar position she was in:

"When you feel like everything is falling apart, that’s when God is at work. If I came out strong, you can pull yourself out of it and let God direct you. The devil is always waiting to find you weak. I say this every single day: I live to serve God and no one else."

Mzansi shows love to Lady Du

Followers gathered to show their undying support for Lady Du, proud that she lived to tell her story:

thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"I guess patience is the key in this life."

ghettofreak.sa was inspired:

"You inspire me big time, from your music to your stories; just everything about you!"

lindzriot encouraged Lady Du:

"God bless you. You are strong and loved, and we are all so grateful you are still with us!"

ndumie_themua showed love to Lady Du:

"We love you, and I'm a huge fan of yours. May the Lord continue to bless you."

yann2zen wrote:

"You are such an inspiration!"

neo_the_billionaire posted:

"You are an inspiration to many of us out here and may God continue to bless and heal you."

vuyiseka_stokwe was proud of Lady Du:

"I'm so proud of you! Keep winning, mama, and may God always favor you."

