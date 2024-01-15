Lady Du celebrated the start of 2024 by purchasing a brand-new Range Rover

After months of hard work and saving, she proudly announced that she had fully paid off the car

Her fans showered her with congratulatory messages

Lady Du started 2024 with a bang. The star recently revealed that she purchased a brand-new Range Rover, and managed to pay it off.

Lady Du buys new car

We can all agree that Lady Du has been serving boss chick vibes since her career started a few years ago. The star has been dropping pearls of financial wisdom on her timeline and her businesses are booming.

Taking to her Instagram recently, the star shared a picture of the new addition to her car collection. She revealed that the car was fully paid for after months of hard work and savings. She captioned the post:

"It hits differently when you worked for it, saved for it and fully paid for it My tears and hard work paid off. God is good. Our dreams are not the same, our priorities are not the same.

"I want everyone around me to have the things I have so I’ll never change my character to please people I don’t know ❤️❤️❤️ 2024 is the year of GRATITUDE and helping those around me Thank you to everyone that supports me I love and appreciate you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Lady Du's fans congratulate her

The star's followers were over the moon for her. Many flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

@shevivieb said:

"I'm so proud of you. You really are a hard working person. I remember the post you once posted here were you started. Jonga amaphuphp ayafrzrka only if you believe in yourself."

@edward_mtsweniedz added:

"❤️Continue to Inspire sesi wami."

@rethabile_mendu wrote:

"Oh ntombi your posts make me so happy "

@zanelepotelwa commented:

"Here’s to you and ALL the beautiful blessings God is bringing in 2024 ❤️"

@lethudubasi added:

"Well done . God will always bless your big heart ❤️. Have an amazing 2024!"

