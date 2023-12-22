A young woman inspired others by making a big girl purchase that many others dream of getting

The creator posted a TikTok video showing off the Nissan she managed to buy at such a young age

Many people were inspired after seeing the young lady sitting in the dealership, ready to become a motorist

A young woman posted a video showing her experience becoming a car owner. The young lady's video was inspirational, showing how much she's winning in life.

A 23-year-old picked her Nissan Magnite and showed a TikTok video celebrating her first car. Image: @lunnie.m

The video of the young lady getting her car attracted thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed the video.

Woman buys new Nissan

A lady @lunnie.m bought herself a new car, and she motivated others. The lady posted a video of herself signing the papers, officially making her a car owner.

Watch the inspiring moment below:

South Africa applauds woman for getting car

Many people flocked to the comments to say they were happy the young lady had a new car. Others commented that he made them see that it was possible to find success.

DisnormalBoy said:

"I’m motivated to push more congratulations sister."

Liin commented:

"Listen Small girl , Big God! Proud of you baby."

Dineo Khumalo gushed:

"So beautiful to watch congratulations mama."

Eva added:

"Congratulation,dear, your car is beautiful."

B_Zulu raved:

"The joy in your face! PRICELESS. Usebenzile baby, keep at it."

