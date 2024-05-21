The South African Police Service has arrested two more suspects linked to the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jr

Ditebogo was brutally killed outside of his home in Soshanguve during a hijacking which happened while he ran to greet his father

Netizens were concerned that the suspects would be out on bail and the case would drag on, depriving Ditebogo of justice

PRETORIA – The South African Police Service made strides in apprehending those behind the shooting of little Ditebogo Phalane Jr.

Police arrest more suspects

According to eNCA, the police received a tip-off about two suspects and swiftly arrested them. All four suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 22 May. One of them has been out on bail after being previously arrested for hijacking and attempted murder.

What you need to know about Ditebogo Phalane Jr's case

Ditebogo's family struggled to cope after the little boy's gruesome death at the hands of the alleged hijackers

Radio personality Lamiez Hlworthy pledged to pay for Ditebogo's tombstone after his death touched her

Two suspects were arrested a few weeks after the incident happened, and one of them was found near the crime scene

South Africans lack faith in the courts

Netizens discussing the arrests on Facebook did not believe that Ditebogo would receive justice.

Makgola Lehong said:

"They will get bail because we have the best constitution in the world, where the rights of the criminals are more important than that of the victims."

Quinton Dreyer said.

"We must petition that this whole bail saga be investigated and the funding made public so we can see which magistrates must be criminally charged."

Mologadi Mahloko said:

"They must not be granted bail."

Adv Reiki Ramonti's Ramokhoase said:

"Those who killed that little boy deserve a death sentence."

Samkelo Iven Mahamba said:

"Police do their job exceptionally well. The courts fail us."

Ditebogo laid to rest in Soshanguve

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ditebogo was laid to rest last week in his hometown of Soshanguve.

The memorial service was held at the Kopanong Hall, and South Africans bade him an emotional farewell.

