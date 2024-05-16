The South African Police Service has arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jr

Phalane Jr, who was five years old when he died, was killed during a hijacking in Soshanguve last week

South Africans were bitterly angry at the murder of Phalane Jr., and some called on the KZN SAPS to take over

Cops made two arrests in Ditebogo Phalane Jr's murder. Images: @TrueCrimeUpdat/X and Caspar Benson/ Getty Images

SOSHANGUVE – Two suspects linked to the death of Ditebogo Phalane Jr in Soshanguve Gauteng were arrested on 16 May.

SAPS arrest suspects

According to eNCA, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni updated the media. He revealed that the police worked tirelessly to hunt down the suspects. The SAPS were led to two locations in Soshanguve, where they arrested the suspects. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, which was linked to another hijacking. The second suspect was found not far from the crime scene.

Phalane was brutally shot while running outside to greet his father, who was being hijacked. The suspects turned on Phalane Jr and gunned him down. He died later in hospital, and the nation was shocked.

South Africans angry

Netizens commenting on @eNCA's tweet were furious.

Frans Mphahlele Sekonya said:

"KZN police should have been deployed in this case."

Hosi ya Machangani said:

"Gauteng South African Police Service, try taking notes from KZN fellows."

iGuzu eL'phuma eKhasini said:

"They will still get three meals a day, full access to the NHI and further their studies if they want, and the mother will never see her child again."

RET said:

"Hopefully, they arrested the right suspect."

Lekgowa said:

"In these situations, we miss KZN cops."

