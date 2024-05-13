Mzansi rallies behind Ditebogo Junior Phalane's family with ransom money to help find killers

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are pleading for anyone who has information to come forward

Ditebogo Junior ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands when a bullet struck the boy

South Africans rally in Support of Ditebogo Junior’s family in search for killers. Images: Ditebogo Phalane

Source: Facebook

In the wake of the tragic death of five year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane, South Africans have rallied together to support the grieving family in their quest for justice.

Local private investigator Tshenolo PI has stepped forward, offering their expertise to aid in the investigation and help the distraught Soshanguve family find justice.

In a post on X Tshenolo, the PI emphasised their commitment to assisting the police free of charge, should their support be required:

South Africans also pledge what they can afford

The outpouring of solidarity extended beyond professional assistance as individuals from all walks of life demonstrated their support for the Phalane family.

From modest contributions of R50 to generous pledges amounting to thousands of rands, South Africans have shown unwavering compassion and generosity in standing alongside the bereaved family during this challenging time.

@artist_nhlanhla said:

"Let's make that reward R20 000 - I will reach from my pocket once credible information has been obtained,"

@Tshiamomologoa commented:

"I'll add R2 000 on top of that R20 000."

@WillGumede also said:

"Bank account, please, so we can up the ransom! It must be more than the lousy amount the animals will get for the stolen car. That way, the animals might even turn on one another."

In a post, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie exemplified this spirit of solidarity by offering a substantial contribution of R250,000 towards efforts to find Ditebogo Junior's killers:

Lamiez Holworthy offers to pay for Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s Tombstone

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule has pledged to pay a tombstone to the late Ditebego Junior's family.

Holworthy-Morule commented on the family spokesperson, Gift Makoti's Instagram post announcing the news and declared that she would help ease the family's financial burdens.

"I have no words. My heart breaks not only as a mother but as someone who is proudly Pretorian. This can’t be our norm- Ka hana. I’d like to pay for Ditebogo Jr’s tombstone."

Ditebogo Junior’s grandmother struggling to cope with his death

Ditebogo Junior's grandmother, Flora Phalane, said she is struggling to cope with his tragic death.

She said the pain is twofold as she mourns not only the loss of her grandson but also the innocence stolen from her newborn granddaughter.

“We are so happy because they were blessed with an infant. She is only five days old. I’m trying to be strong, but I’m not. I’m only here because I have to be strong for my son and his wife."

