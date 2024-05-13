Ditebogo Junior's grandmother, Flora Phalane, said she is struggling to cope with his tragic death

Police have launched a manhunt for the criminals and are pleading for anyone with information to come forward

Ditebogo Junior Phalane ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands, when a bullet struck the boy from Soshanguve

Ditebogo Junior Phalane ran outside his home in Soshanguve to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands, when the child was tragically shot. Images: Ditebogo Phalane

Ditebogo Junior's grandmother Flora Phalane is having a hard time coming to terms with the death of her grandson.

The five-year-old boy was tragically shot and killed during a hijacking at their family home last Friday in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded as the young boy joyfully welcomed his father home from work at the gate, only to have their world shattered by senseless violence.

According to eNCA, authorities have initiated an extensive search to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the death of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane:

The child, hailing from Soshanguve, tragically succumbed to a bullet wound during a hijacking incident involving his father on Friday evening.

Grandmother struggling to cope

Speaking to EWN, 55-year-old Phalane said the pain is twofold as she mourns not only the loss of her grandson but also the innocence stolen from her newborn granddaughter.

“We are so happy because they were blessed with an infant. She is only five days old. I’m trying to be strong, but I’m not. I’m only here because I have to be strong for my son and his wife."

Ditebogo's mother, Tumi Kobe, expressed the family's struggle to grapple with emotional wounds still raw, compounded by the recent birth of their daughter.

Kobe and Ditebogo Phalane Senior, overjoyed at the arrival of their first daughter, now find themselves thrust into mourning, robbed of their cherished son barely a week later.

Increase law-enforcement visibility in the area

Following the public outcry sparked by the tragic incident, demands have surfaced for heightened law enforcement measures to tackle the surge in criminal activity within the locality.

@DeevhahD commented:

"The people of Sosha are not angry enough. First, they must visit their police station, ward counsellor, mayor, and premier. Less talk and more drastic actions as one united force."

@PelisaS said:

"A government that can't even protect children. Criminals are doing as they please. Lawlessness and violent crimes are the order of the day. Shame on you @CyrilRamaphosa, @SAPoliceService, @RonaldLamola, @MYANC."

@DashFd added that:

"Too much crime in a particular area says a lot about the law enforcement agency in that place. Soshanguve has become rotten to the core with crime, and it really hurts. We need to demand that no murderer gets any rights from our justice system."

Lamiez Holworthy pledges to pay for Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s tombstone

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has pledged to pay for five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane's tombstone.

Holworthy-Morule pledged to cover the costs for Ditebogo Junior Phalane's tombstone. This comes after the young boy tragically lost his life during a car hijacking where his dad's car was stolen in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

