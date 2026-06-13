England’s national football team had their training equipment stolen in the United States ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

South African broadcaster Robert Marawa reacted to the news on X (Twitter), adding a pointed comment about past predictions made during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

His post triggered debate online, with users revisiting comparisons between past and present World Cup hosting conditions

Robert Marawa weighed in on the England robbery incident in the United States. Image: robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in after reports emerged that the England national football team fell victim to theft ahead of its opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. England reportedly lost some of its training equipment before arriving in Kansas City on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

According to reports, vehicles transporting equipment to the team's training base at Swope Soccer Village were broken into, with football boots and training balls among the items feared stolen. As news of the incident spread, Marawa joined the conversation on social media with a pointed remark that referenced the criticism South Africa faced before hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Robert Marawa reacts to England robbery incident in the US

Taking to his official X account on Saturday, Marawa suggested it was ironic that England had suffered a robbery in the United States, given the concerns that had been raised about crime in South Africa ahead of the 2010 tournament. The post was captioned:

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“Sad. 🙄They predicted that this would happen in 2010.”

See the post below:

Marawa's comment quickly attracted attention, with X user @i_Empho asking him to back up his claim. The post was captioned:

“Can you support that statement with a screenshot please, Ta Rob. 🙏🏽”

The Marawa Sports Worldwide presenter fired back, saying,

“I suspect you are 16 years old and didn't see the nonsense the UK wrote about us.”

To back up his claim, Robert Marawa later shared a post of England football legend and former captain Wayne Rooney's comments about the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. See the post below:

SA reacts after Robert Marawa weighs in on England robbery

In the comments, social media users shared instances where the United Kingdom press had decampaigned South Africa as a safe country to host the FIFA World Cup.

Here are some of the comments:

@BrunoMtolo claimed:

“They even went as far as fabricating a documentary featuring street characters who later became well known, including Maleven, the alleged notorious criminal featured in the BBC documentary Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Johannesburg.”

@Bet38961207 said:

“America is a first-world country, but it's struggling to control crime with all the resources they have!”

@mokgethi_lenosh joked:

“England is already dealing with losses before they've kicked a ball.”

@Tshediso_MET remarked:

“They're not ready to admit yet that 2010 was and is the best World Cup. This one, if it's not fans, referees and technical team or a team being mistreated, or denied entry in a hosting nation, now it's theft.”

Mzansi weighed in on Robert Marawa's reaction to the England robbery incident. Image: robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa reacts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup defeat to Mexico

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa reacted after Bafana Bafana suffered a bruising defeat to Mexico in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Fans weighed in on Marawa's reaction with divided opinions on performance, tactics, and key moments from the match.

Source: Briefly News