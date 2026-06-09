A 36-year-old metro officer allegedly shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and their six-month-old baby in the Khibitswane Extension area near Taung before turning the gun on himself

This was after the officer allegedly posted a final note on Facebook, which social media is saying is his suicide note

Police have opened two counts of attempted murder and an inquest into his death, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the shocking incident

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Metro Police officer Tebogo Seboko allegedly committed suicide. Images: @Crime_Spotter/X

Source: Twitter

TAUNG, NORTH WEST – A quiet community in the Khibitswane Extension area, also known as Tlolas near Taung, has been left reeling after a tragic shooting incident involving a 36-year-old metro official, his teenage girlfriend, and their infant child.

Police confirmed that Tebogo Seboko allegedly shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and their six-month-old baby on Sunday, 7 June 2026, before turning the firearm on himself in a shocking act of violence that has stunned residents and authorities alike.

Police open inquest after the tragic incident

According to police, Seboko and the two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident. While the young mother and her baby survived and are currently reported to be in stable condition, Seboko succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning.

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Warrant Officer Tryphosa van Rooyen, spokesperson for the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Police, confirmed that the firearm used in the shooting was legally owned. Police have since opened two counts of attempted murder, along with an inquest into Seboko’s death.

The police said the investigation is ongoing as authorities are still working to establish what may have led to the incident.

Community members say the news has left them shocked and struggling to comprehend the violence that unfolded in their neighbourhood. Details surrounding a possible motive remain unclear, with police yet to confirm whether there was any prior history of domestic disputes.

View post of the incident here:

Officer may have posted his suicide note on Facebook

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggest Seboko may have posted a distressing message on Facebook shortly before the incident, but police have not officially linked any online activity to the shooting.

The incident has reignited concerns around domestic violence and access to firearms, particularly in cases where young families are involved.

Authorities have appealed to anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

This is a developing story.

Police sergeant shoots colleague and wife

In related news, a 53-year-old police sergeant working in the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) shot his female colleague and his wife before taking his own life on Sunday, 12 October 2025. According to the Department of Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security, the 53-year-old officer, attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) in Pretoria, was wanted for murder and attempted murder. The wife miraculously survived the attack. The Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan vehicle he was driving and cornered the suspect along the R555 road near Burgersfort. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the police officers before turning the firearm on himself, fatally shooting himself.

South African Metro Police Officers. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Constable shoots girlfriend before shooting himself

Previously, Briefly News reported that a police officer died in an attempted murder-suicide after shooting his girlfriend several times and turning the gun on himself at a flat in Doornfontein, Johannesburg. The officer, Kabelo Mashele, 24, was a constable stationed at Parkview police station. Mashele's girlfriend reportedly survived the attack on Wednesday, 21 August, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News