A Parkview police constable in Johannesburg allegedly shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself

The woman reportedly survived the attack, which happened when he was off-duty and was taken to a hospital

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News police opened an inquest and attempted murder dockets

A constable at Parkview police station allegedly shot his girlfriend and took his own life. Images: Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — A police officer died in an apparent suicide after allegedly shooting his girlfriend several times and turning the gun on himself at a flat in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

The motive for the incident is unknown.

Cop allegedly shoots lover, kills himself

The officer, Kabelo Mashele, 24, was a constable stationed at Parkview police station, according to Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

He was off-duty when the incident transpired.

Mashele's girlfriend reportedly survived the attack on Wednesday, 21 August, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the attempted murder and suicide to Briefly News.

"The officer was certified dead on the scene while the [woman] was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital [in Parktown] in a serious condition for treatment. Police opened a case of attempted murder and inquest docket for investigation," said Masondo.

On-duty officer shoots girlfriend and himself

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga officer shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Standerton.

The on-duty officer from Val police station was on patrol when he allegedly spotted his girlfriend in a car with another man on 30 April 2024.

According to @sa_crime, the officer confronted the woman, who was also an officer, while she was off-duty and shot her multiple times.

The Standerton Chronicle said the male officer then turned the gun on himself while the unknown man reportedly fled the scene.

Metro officer shoots wife, son and kills himself

In another story, Briefly News reported that an eThekwini Metro Police officer allegedly shot his wife and son before committing suicide.

According to eNCA, the officer and his wife died from the gunshot wounds, while their 19-year-old son survived and was admitted to hospital.

A report by the South Coast Sun said the incident happened on 15 April 2024 at the family's home in Illovo, Durban South.

